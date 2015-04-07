Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.20 01.00/01.60 01.00/01.60 05.86% 05.86% 05.86% (Apr 6) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.87% 05.87% 05.87% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 28.75/29.75 68.00/69.50 110.50/112.50 152.50/154.50 1100 28.50/30.50 68.50/70.50 111.75/113.75 153.50/155.50 1200 28.75/29.75 68.25/70.25 111.00/113.00 153.50/155.50 1300 28.25/29.75 67.75/69.75 110.50/112.50 152.50/154.50 1400 28.50/30.00 68.00/70.00 110.50/112.50 152.00/154.00 1500 29.00/30.50 68.50/70.50 111.00/113.00 152.50/154.50 1600 28.50/30.00 68.00/70.00 110.50/112.50 152.50/154.50 1715 29.25/30.25 69.00/70.00 111.50/113.00 153.00/155.00 (C1osing Apr 6) 1715 30.00/32.00 70.00/72.00 113.00/115.00 155.00/157.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 194.00/196.00 234.50/236.50 274.50/276.50 312.50/314.50 1100 195.00/197.00 235.50/237.50 275.50/277.50 314.00/316.00 1200 195.00/197.00 235.50/237.50 275.00/277.00 313.00/315.00 1300 194.00/196.00 235.00/237.00 274.50/276.50 313.00/315.00 1400 193.50/195.50 234.00/236.00 273.50/275.50 311.50/313.50 1500 194.00/196.00 234.50/236.50 274.50/276.50 312.50/314.50 1600 194.00/196.00 235.00/237.00 274.50/276.50 312.50/314.50 1715 194.50/196.50 235.50/237.50 275.50/277.50 314.00/316.00 (C1osing Apr 6) 1715 196.50/198.50 237.50/239.50 278.00/280.00 316.50/318.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 350.50/352.50 385.50/387.50 421.00/423.00 454.50/456.50 1100 352.00/354.00 387.00/389.00 422.50/424.50 456.50/458.50 1200 351.00/353.00 386.00/388.00 422.00/424.00 456.00/458.00 1300 351.00/353.00 386.00/388.00 421.50/423.50 455.50/457.50 1400 349.50/351.50 384.50/386.50 420.00/422.00 453.50/455.50 1500 350.50/352.50 385.50/387.50 421.00/423.00 454.50/456.50 1600 350.50/352.50 385.50/387.50 421.50/423.50 455.50/457.50 1715 352.50/354.50 388.00/390.00 424.00/426.00 458.00/460.00 (C1osing Apr 6) 1715 355.00/357.00 390.50/392.50 426.50/428.50 460.50/462.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.10% 8.01% 7.96% 7.95% 7.93% 7.92% 1100 8.18% 8.10% 8.04% 7.99% 7.97% 7.95% 1200 8.13% 8.06% 8.00% 7.99% 7.97% 7.95% 1300 8.07% 8.01% 7.96% 7.95% 7.94% 7.93% 1400 8.10% 8.02% 7.94% 7.91% 7.90% 7.89% 1500 8.20% 8.07% 7.98% 7.94% 7.92% 7.91% 1600 8.11% 8.03% 7.96% 7.95% 7.94% 7.93% 1715 8.21% 8.09% 8.01% 7.98% 7.96% 7.96% (C1osing Apr 6) 1715 8.22% 8.12% 8.05% 8.02% 8.00% 8.00% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.88% 7.79% 7.71% 7.64% 7.55% 7.46% 1100 7.91% 7.83% 7.75% 7.67% 7.58% 7.49% 1200 7.89% 7.80% 7.72% 7.65% 7.57% 7.48% 1300 7.88% 7.80% 7.72% 7.65% 7.56% 7.48% 1400 7.84% 7.76% 7.68% 7.61% 7.52% 7.44% 1500 7.87% 7.78% 7.71% 7.63% 7.54% 7.45% 1600 7.88% 7.79% 7.71% 7.64% 7.56% 7.48% 1715 7.92% 7.84% 7.77% 7.70% 7.61% 7.52% (C1osing Apr 6) 1715 7.96% 7.88% 7.81% 7.73% 7.64% 7.55% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.2500/62.2600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com