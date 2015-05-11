Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.72% 05.72% 05.72% (May 8) 1000 04.50/06.00 03.50/04.50 01.00/01.50 06.42% 06.66% 05.71% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 20.25/21.75 62.25/64.25 102.50/104.50 142.50/144.50 1100 20.50/22.00 62.50/64.50 102.50/104.50 142.50/144.50 1200 20.25/21.75 62.25/64.25 102.50/104.50 142.50/144.50 1300 20.50/21.50 62.50/64.50 102.75/104.75 143.00/145.00 1400 20.50/22.00 62.50/64.50 102.50/104.50 142.50/144.50 1500 20.50/22.00 62.50/64.50 102.50/104.50 142.50/144.50 1600 20.75/21.75 62.75/63.75 102.50/103.50 141.75/143.75 1715 20.50/22.00 62.00/64.00 102.00/104.00 142.00/144.00 (C1osing May 8) 1715 22.25/23.75 64.50/66.50 104.75/106.75 145.00/147.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 180.50/182.50 218.25/220.25 256.00/258.00 293.50/295.50 1100 180.50/182.50 218.00/220.00 255.50/257.50 293.00/295.00 1200 180.50/182.50 218.50/220.50 256.00/258.00 293.50/295.50 1300 181.00/183.00 219.00/221.00 257.00/259.00 294.50/296.50 1400 180.50/182.50 218.50/220.50 256.50/258.50 294.00/296.00 1500 180.50/182.50 218.00/220.00 256.00/258.00 293.50/295.50 1600 179.25/181.25 216.50/218.50 254.25/256.25 291.50/293.50 1715 179.50/181.50 217.00/219.00 255.00/257.00 292.50/294.50 (C1osing May 8) 1715 183.75/185.75 221.50/223.50 259.50/261.50 297.00/299.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 328.50/330.50 364.75/366.75 399.75/401.75 435.50/437.50 1100 328.00/330.00 364.50/366.50 399.50/401.50 435.50/437.50 1200 328.50/330.50 365.00/367.00 400.00/402.00 436.00/438.00 1300 329.50/331.50 366.00/368.00 401.00/403.00 437.00/439.00 1400 329.00/331.00 365.50/367.50 400.50/402.50 436.50/438.50 1500 328.50/330.50 365.00/367.00 400.00/402.00 436.00/438.00 1600 326.50/328.50 363.00/365.00 398.00/400.00 434.00/436.00 1715 327.50/329.50 364.00/366.00 399.00/401.00 435.00/437.00 (C1osing May 8) 1715 332.50/334.50 369.00/371.00 404.00/406.00 440.00/442.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.53% 7.51% 7.48% 7.44% 7.40% 7.34% 1100 7.58% 7.53% 7.48% 7.44% 7.40% 7.34% 1200 7.53% 7.51% 7.48% 7.43% 7.40% 7.35% 1300 7.54% 7.52% 7.49% 7.45% 7.41% 7.36% 1400 7.56% 7.52% 7.47% 7.43% 7.39% 7.35% 1500 7.56% 7.51% 7.46% 7.42% 7.38% 7.33% 1600 7.54% 7.48% 7.42% 7.38% 7.33% 7.28% 1715 7.52% 7.48% 7.44% 7.40% 7.35% 7.31% (C1osing May 8) 1715 7.66% 7.58% 7.53% 7.49% 7.45% 7.40% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.29% 7.24% 7.19% 7.13% 7.09% 7.05% 1100 7.28% 7.23% 7.18% 7.13% 7.10% 7.05% 1200 7.29% 7.24% 7.19% 7.13% 7.10% 7.06% 1300 7.30% 7.25% 7.20% 7.14% 7.10% 7.06% 1400 7.29% 7.24% 7.19% 7.14% 7.10% 7.06% 1500 7.27% 7.23% 7.18% 7.12% 7.09% 7.05% 1600 7.22% 7.18% 7.13% 7.08% 7.05% 7.01% 1715 7.26% 7.21% 7.16% 7.11% 7.08% 7.04% (C1osing May 8) 1715 7.33% 7.29% 7.24% 7.17% 7.13% 7.09% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.8500/63.8600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com