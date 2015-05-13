Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.68% 05.68% 05.68% (May 11) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.72% 05.72% 05.72% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 19.50/20.50 61.00/63.00 100.50/102.50 140.50/142.50 1100 19.50/21.00 61.00/63.00 100.50/102.50 140.00/142.00 1200 19.00/21.00 61.00/63.00 101.50/103.50 141.00/143.00 1300 19.25/20.75 61.00/63.00 101.00/103.00 140.50/142.50 1400 19.50/21.00 61.00/63.00 101.00/103.00 140.50/142.50 1500 19.25/20.25 61.00/62.50 101.00/103.00 140.50/142.50 1600 19.50/21.00 61.00/63.00 100.50/102.50 140.00/142.00 1715 19.50/21.00 61.00/63.00 101.00/103.00 140.50/142.50 (C1osing May 11) 1715 20.50/22.00 62.00/64.00 102.00/104.00 142.00/144.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 178.00/180.00 215.00/217.00 252.50/254.50 290.00/292.00 1100 177.50/179.50 215.00/217.00 253.00/255.00 290.50/292.50 1200 179.00/181.00 216.50/218.50 254.50/256.50 292.00/294.00 1300 178.00/180.00 215.50/217.50 253.50/255.50 291.00/293.00 1400 178.00/180.00 215.50/217.50 253.50/255.50 291.00/293.00 1500 178.25/180.25 215.50/217.50 253.50/255.50 291.00/293.00 1600 177.50/179.50 215.00/217.00 253.00/255.00 290.50/292.50 1715 178.00/180.00 215.50/217.50 253.50/255.50 291.00/293.00 (C1osing May 11) 1715 179.50/181.50 217.00/219.00 255.00/257.00 292.50/294.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 325.00/327.00 361.50/363.50 396.50/398.50 432.50/434.50 1100 325.50/327.50 362.00/364.00 397.00/399.00 433.00/435.00 1200 327.00/329.00 363.50/365.50 398.75/400.75 435.00/437.00 1300 326.00/328.00 362.50/364.50 397.50/399.50 434.00/436.00 1400 326.00/328.00 362.50/364.50 397.50/399.50 434.00/436.00 1500 326.00/328.00 362.50/364.50 397.75/399.75 434.00/436.00 1600 325.50/327.50 362.00/364.00 397.00/399.00 433.50/435.50 1715 326.00/328.00 362.50/364.50 398.00/400.00 434.50/436.50 (C1osing May 11) 1715 327.50/329.50 364.00/366.00 399.00/401.00 435.00/437.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.52% 7.44% 7.39% 7.35% 7.29% 7.23% 1100 7.54% 7.45% 7.38% 7.33% 7.29% 7.24% 1200 7.52% 7.48% 7.44% 7.38% 7.34% 7.28% 1300 7.52% 7.46% 7.41% 7.35% 7.30% 7.26% 1400 7.54% 7.46% 7.40% 7.35% 7.30% 7.25% 1500 7.47% 7.45% 7.40% 7.35% 7.30% 7.25% 1600 7.54% 7.44% 7.38% 7.33% 7.29% 7.24% 1715 7.54% 7.47% 7.41% 7.35% 7.31% 7.26% (C1osing May 11) 1715 7.52% 7.48% 7.44% 7.40% 7.35% 7.31% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.18% 7.14% 7.10% 7.05% 7.02% 6.97% 1100 7.20% 7.16% 7.11% 7.06% 7.03% 6.98% 1200 7.24% 7.19% 7.14% 7.09% 7.06% 7.01% 1300 7.21% 7.17% 7.12% 7.07% 7.04% 7.00% 1400 7.21% 7.17% 7.12% 7.07% 7.04% 6.99% 1500 7.21% 7.17% 7.12% 7.07% 7.04% 6.99% 1600 7.20% 7.16% 7.11% 7.06% 7.04% 6.99% 1715 7.21% 7.17% 7.12% 7.08% 7.05% 7.01% (C1osing May 11) 1715 7.26% 7.21% 7.16% 7.11% 7.08% 7.04% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.1650/64.1750 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com