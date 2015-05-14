Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.69% 05.69% 05.69% (May 12) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.68% 05.68% 05.68% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.00/19.50 60.00/62.00 100.00/102.00 139.50/141.50 1100 18.00/19.50 59.50/61.50 99.50/101.50 139.00/141.00 1200 18.00/19.50 60.00/62.00 100.00/102.00 139.50/141.50 1300 18.00/19.00 60.00/61.00 100.00/102.00 139.75/141.75 1400 18.00/19.00 60.25/61.25 100.50/101.50 140.00/142.00 1500 18.00/19.50 60.00/61.50 100.00/102.00 139.75/141.75 1600 18.00/19.50 60.00/62.00 100.00/102.00 140.00/142.00 1715 18.00/19.50 60.00/62.00 100.00/102.00 140.00/142.00 (C1osing May 12) 1715 19.50/21.00 61.00/63.00 101.00/103.00 140.50/142.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 177.50/179.50 215.00/217.00 253.00/255.00 290.50/292.50 1100 176.50/178.50 214.00/216.00 252.00/254.00 289.50/291.50 1200 177.50/179.50 215.00/217.00 253.00/255.00 290.50/292.50 1300 177.50/179.50 215.00/217.00 253.00/255.00 290.50/292.50 1400 178.00/180.00 216.00/218.00 254.00/256.00 292.00/294.00 1500 178.00/180.00 216.00/218.00 254.00/256.00 292.00/294.00 1600 178.00/180.00 216.00/218.00 254.00/256.00 292.00/294.00 1715 178.00/180.00 216.00/218.00 254.00/256.00 292.00/294.00 (C1osing May 12) 1715 178.00/180.00 215.50/217.50 253.50/255.50 291.00/293.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 325.50/327.50 362.00/364.00 397.50/399.50 434.50/436.50 1100 324.50/326.50 361.00/363.00 396.50/398.50 433.00/435.00 1200 326.00/328.00 362.50/364.50 398.00/400.00 435.00/437.00 1300 326.00/328.00 362.50/364.50 398.00/400.00 434.50/436.50 1400 327.50/329.50 364.00/366.00 399.75/401.75 436.50/438.50 1500 327.50/329.50 364.00/366.00 399.50/401.50 436.00/438.00 1600 327.50/329.50 364.00/366.00 399.50/401.50 436.50/438.50 1715 327.50/329.50 364.50/366.50 400.00/402.00 437.00/439.00 (C1osing May 12) 1715 326.00/328.00 362.50/364.50 398.00/400.00 434.50/436.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.57% 7.50% 7.43% 7.38% 7.34% 7.29% 1100 7.51% 7.44% 7.39% 7.34% 7.29% 7.25% 1200 7.56% 7.49% 7.42% 7.38% 7.33% 7.28% 1300 7.50% 7.48% 7.44% 7.39% 7.34% 7.29% 1400 7.53% 7.50% 7.46% 7.42% 7.38% 7.33% 1500 7.55% 7.50% 7.45% 7.41% 7.38% 7.33% 1600 7.58% 7.52% 7.46% 7.42% 7.38% 7.34% 1715 7.58% 7.51% 7.46% 7.42% 7.38% 7.33% (C1osing May 12) 1715 7.54% 7.47% 7.41% 7.35% 7.31% 7.26% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.24% 7.20% 7.15% 7.10% 7.08% 7.03% 1100 7.20% 7.16% 7.12% 7.07% 7.05% 7.00% 1200 7.23% 7.19% 7.15% 7.10% 7.08% 7.03% 1300 7.24% 7.20% 7.16% 7.11% 7.08% 7.03% 1400 7.29% 7.25% 7.20% 7.15% 7.13% 7.07% 1500 7.28% 7.24% 7.20% 7.14% 7.12% 7.06% 1600 7.29% 7.25% 7.20% 7.15% 7.13% 7.08% 1715 7.29% 7.25% 7.21% 7.16% 7.13% 7.08% (C1osing May 12) 1715 7.21% 7.17% 7.12% 7.08% 7.05% 7.01% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.0000/64.0100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com