Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.50/06.00 03.50/04.50 01.10/01.60 06.47% 06.70% 06.32% (May 14) 1000 04.50/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.50/04.50 06.43% 05.71% 06.67% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 12.50/14.00 54.50/56.50 94.50/96.50 134.00/136.00 1100 12.50/14.00 54.50/56.50 94.75/96.75 134.50/136.50 1200 12.50/14.00 54.50/56.50 94.75/96.75 134.50/136.50 1300 12.75/14.25 55.00/57.00 95.00/97.00 134.50/136.50 1400 12.50/14.00 55.00/57.00 95.25/97.25 135.00/137.00 1500 12.50/14.00 55.00/57.00 95.00/97.00 134.50/136.50 1600 12.00/13.50 54.50/56.50 94.50/96.50 134.50/136.50 1715 12.50/14.00 55.00/57.00 95.00/97.00 135.00/137.00 (C1osing May 14) 1715 14.00/15.50 56.00/58.00 96.00/98.00 135.50/137.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 173.00/175.00 211.50/213.50 250.00/252.00 288.00/290.00 1100 173.50/175.50 212.00/214.00 250.50/252.50 288.50/290.50 1200 173.50/175.50 212.00/214.00 250.50/252.50 288.50/290.50 1300 173.00/175.00 211.50/213.50 250.00/252.00 288.00/290.00 1400 173.50/175.50 212.00/214.00 250.50/252.50 288.50/290.50 1500 173.50/175.50 212.00/214.00 250.50/252.50 288.50/290.50 1600 173.00/175.00 211.50/213.50 250.00/252.00 288.00/290.00 1715 173.50/175.50 212.00/214.00 250.50/252.50 288.50/290.50 (C1osing May 14) 1715 174.00/176.00 212.50/214.50 251.00/253.00 289.00/291.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 324.00/326.00 361.00/363.00 397.50/399.50 434.50/436.50 1100 324.50/326.50 361.50/363.50 398.00/400.00 435.00/437.00 1200 324.50/326.50 361.50/363.50 398.00/400.00 435.00/437.00 1300 324.00/326.00 361.00/363.00 397.50/399.50 435.00/437.00 1400 324.50/326.50 361.50/363.50 398.00/400.00 435.50/437.50 1500 324.50/326.50 362.00/364.00 398.50/400.50 435.50/437.50 1600 324.00/326.00 361.00/363.00 397.50/399.50 434.50/436.50 1715 324.50/326.50 361.50/363.50 398.00/400.00 435.00/437.00 (C1osing May 14) 1715 325.00/327.00 362.00/364.00 398.50/400.50 435.50/437.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.60% 7.54% 7.48% 7.46% 7.45% 7.41% 1100 7.59% 7.54% 7.49% 7.48% 7.46% 7.42% 1200 7.59% 7.54% 7.49% 7.47% 7.46% 7.42% 1300 7.67% 7.58% 7.51% 7.47% 7.45% 7.41% 1400 7.66% 7.60% 7.53% 7.49% 7.47% 7.43% 1500 7.65% 7.58% 7.50% 7.48% 7.46% 7.42% 1600 7.56% 7.53% 7.49% 7.46% 7.45% 7.41% 1715 7.66% 7.58% 7.53% 7.49% 7.47% 7.43% (C1osing May 14) 1715 7.61% 7.54% 7.47% 7.44% 7.42% 7.39% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.36% 7.33% 7.28% 7.24% 7.23% 7.17% 1100 7.37% 7.34% 7.29% 7.24% 7.23% 7.17% 1200 7.37% 7.33% 7.29% 7.24% 7.23% 7.17% 1300 7.36% 7.33% 7.28% 7.24% 7.23% 7.18% 1400 7.38% 7.34% 7.30% 7.25% 7.25% 7.19% 1500 7.37% 7.34% 7.30% 7.25% 7.24% 7.18% 1600 7.36% 7.33% 7.28% 7.23% 7.23% 7.16% 1715 7.38% 7.34% 7.30% 7.25% 7.24% 7.18% (C1osing May 14) 1715 7.34% 7.31% 7.27% 7.22% 7.21% 7.15% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.5050/63.5150 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com