Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.32% 06.32% 06.32% (May 15) 1000 04.50/06.00 03.50/04.50 01.10/01.60 06.47% 06.70% 06.32% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 11.00/12.50 53.50/55.50 93.50/95.50 133.00/135.00 1100 11.25/12.25 53.50/54.50 93.50/94.50 132.75/134.75 1200 11.00/12.50 53.00/55.00 93.00/95.00 132.50/134.50 1300 11.00/12.50 53.00/55.00 93.00/95.00 132.50/134.50 1400 11.00/12.50 53.00/55.00 93.50/95.50 132.50/134.50 1500 11.50/12.75 53.75/55.75 93.50/95.50 133.00/135.00 1600 10.25/12.25 53.00/55.00 93.00/94.75 132.75/134.75 1715 11.00/12.50 53.00/55.00 93.00/95.00 132.50/134.50 (C1osing May 15) 1715 12.50/14.00 55.00/57.00 95.00/97.00 135.00/137.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 171.50/173.50 210.00/212.00 248.50/250.50 286.50/288.50 1100 171.25/173.25 209.75/211.75 248.00/250.00 286.00/288.00 1200 171.00/173.00 209.50/211.50 248.00/250.00 286.00/288.00 1300 171.00/173.00 209.00/211.00 247.00/249.00 284.50/286.50 1400 170.50/172.50 208.50/210.50 246.50/248.50 284.50/286.50 1500 171.00/173.00 209.00/211.00 247.00/249.00 285.00/287.00 1600 171.00/173.00 209.00/211.00 247.25/249.25 285.00/287.00 1715 171.00/173.00 209.00/211.00 246.50/248.50 284.00/286.00 (C1osing May 15) 1715 173.50/175.50 212.00/214.00 250.50/252.50 288.50/290.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 322.50/324.50 359.50/361.50 396.00/398.00 433.00/435.00 1100 322.00/324.00 359.25/361.25 396.00/398.00 433.00/435.00 1200 322.00/324.00 359.00/361.00 395.50/397.50 432.50/434.50 1300 320.50/322.50 358.00/360.00 394.50/396.50 431.50/433.50 1400 320.25/322.25 357.00/359.00 393.50/395.50 430.50/432.50 1500 321.00/323.00 358.25/360.25 394.50/396.50 431.50/433.50 1600 320.50/322.50 357.75/359.75 394.00/396.00 431.00/433.00 1715 320.00/322.00 357.00/359.00 393.50/395.50 430.50/432.50 (C1osing May 15) 1715 324.50/326.50 361.50/363.50 398.00/400.00 435.00/437.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.62% 7.56% 7.49% 7.45% 7.44% 7.40% 1100 7.56% 7.51% 7.47% 7.44% 7.43% 7.38% 1200 7.56% 7.51% 7.46% 7.43% 7.42% 7.38% 1300 7.56% 7.51% 7.45% 7.43% 7.40% 7.35% 1400 7.55% 7.53% 7.46% 7.41% 7.38% 7.33% 1500 7.67% 7.56% 7.48% 7.43% 7.40% 7.35% 1600 7.53% 7.50% 7.46% 7.43% 7.40% 7.35% 1715 7.54% 7.49% 7.44% 7.41% 7.39% 7.33% (C1osing May 15) 1715 7.66% 7.58% 7.53% 7.49% 7.47% 7.43% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.35% 7.32% 7.27% 7.23% 7.22% 7.16% 1100 7.34% 7.31% 7.27% 7.23% 7.22% 7.16% 1200 7.34% 7.31% 7.26% 7.22% 7.21% 7.15% 1300 7.30% 7.27% 7.24% 7.20% 7.19% 7.13% 1400 7.29% 7.26% 7.22% 7.17% 7.17% 7.11% 1500 7.31% 7.28% 7.24% 7.20% 7.19% 7.13% 1600 7.31% 7.27% 7.23% 7.18% 7.18% 7.12% 1715 7.27% 7.24% 7.20% 7.17% 7.16% 7.10% (C1osing May 15) 1715 7.38% 7.34% 7.30% 7.25% 7.24% 7.18% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.7100/63.7200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com