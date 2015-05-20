Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.30% 06.30% 06.30% (May 18) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.32% 06.32% 06.32% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.50/11.00 51.50/53.50 91.50/93.50 131.00/133.00 1100 10.00/11.00 52.00/53.00 91.75/92.75 130.75/132.75 1200 09.50/11.50 51.50/53.50 91.50/93.50 131.00/133.00 1300 09.75/11.25 51.50/53.50 91.50/93.50 131.00/133.00 1400 09.75/11.25 51.50/53.50 91.50/93.50 131.00/133.00 1500 09.75/11.25 51.50/53.50 91.50/93.50 131.00/133.00 1600 09.75/11.25 51.50/53.50 91.50/93.50 131.00/133.00 1715 09.75/11.25 51.25/53.25 91.00/93.00 130.50/132.50 (C1osing May 18) 1715 11.00/12.50 53.00/55.00 93.00/95.00 132.50/134.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 169.50/171.50 207.50/209.50 245.00/247.00 282.50/284.50 1100 168.75/170.75 206.75/208.75 244.50/246.50 282.25/284.25 1200 168.75/170.75 207.00/209.00 244.50/246.50 282.00/284.00 1300 169.50/171.50 207.50/209.50 245.00/247.00 282.50/284.50 1400 169.50/171.50 207.50/209.50 245.50/247.50 283.50/285.50 1500 169.50/171.50 207.50/209.50 245.50/247.50 283.00/285.00 1600 169.50/171.50 207.50/209.50 245.50/247.50 283.50/285.50 1715 169.00/171.00 207.00/209.00 245.00/247.00 282.50/284.50 (C1osing May 18) 1715 171.00/173.00 209.00/211.00 246.50/248.50 284.00/286.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 318.00/320.00 355.00/357.00 391.50/393.50 428.50/430.50 1100 317.50/319.50 354.50/356.50 390.75/392.75 427.50/429.50 1200 318.00/320.00 355.00/357.00 391.50/393.50 428.50/430.50 1300 318.50/320.50 355.50/357.50 392.00/394.00 429.00/431.00 1400 319.50/321.50 357.00/359.00 393.50/395.50 431.00/433.00 1500 319.00/321.00 356.50/358.50 393.00/395.00 430.50/432.50 1600 319.50/321.50 357.00/359.00 393.50/395.50 431.00/433.00 1715 318.50/320.50 356.00/358.00 392.50/394.50 430.00/432.00 (C1osing May 18) 1715 320.00/322.00 357.00/359.00 393.50/395.50 430.50/432.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.51% 7.48% 7.43% 7.41% 7.38% 7.32% 1100 7.52% 7.46% 7.42% 7.38% 7.36% 7.30% 1200 7.52% 7.48% 7.43% 7.38% 7.36% 7.30% 1300 7.53% 7.49% 7.44% 7.41% 7.39% 7.33% 1400 7.54% 7.49% 7.44% 7.42% 7.40% 7.35% 1500 7.53% 7.49% 7.44% 7.41% 7.39% 7.34% 1600 7.53% 7.48% 7.43% 7.41% 7.39% 7.33% 1715 7.49% 7.44% 7.40% 7.38% 7.37% 7.32% (C1osing May 18) 1715 7.54% 7.49% 7.44% 7.41% 7.39% 7.33% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.27% 7.23% 7.19% 7.15% 7.15% 7.08% 1100 7.26% 7.23% 7.18% 7.14% 7.14% 7.07% 1200 7.25% 7.23% 7.19% 7.15% 7.15% 7.08% 1300 7.28% 7.25% 7.21% 7.17% 7.17% 7.10% 1400 7.31% 7.28% 7.25% 7.21% 7.21% 7.13% 1500 7.29% 7.26% 7.23% 7.19% 7.19% 7.12% 1600 7.29% 7.27% 7.24% 7.20% 7.20% 7.12% 1715 7.27% 7.24% 7.21% 7.17% 7.18% 7.10% (C1osing May 18) 1715 7.27% 7.24% 7.20% 7.17% 7.16% 7.10% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.6700/63.6800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com