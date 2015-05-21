Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.30% 06.30% 06.30% (May 19) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.30% 06.30% 06.30% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.50/10.00 50.00/52.00 90.00/92.00 129.50/131.50 1100 08.50/10.00 50.50/52.50 90.00/92.00 129.50/131.50 1200 08.50/10.00 50.50/52.50 90.00/92.00 129.50/131.50 1300 08.00/10.00 50.25/52.25 89.50/91.50 129.00/131.00 1400 08.00/10.00 50.25/52.25 90.00/91.75 129.50/131.50 1500 08.50/10.00 50.50/52.50 90.00/92.00 129.50/131.50 1600 08.25/09.75 50.25/52.25 90.25/91.75 129.50/131.50 1715 08.50/10.00 50.50/52.50 90.00/92.00 129.00/131.00 (C1osing May 19) 1715 09.75/11.25 51.25/53.25 91.00/93.00 130.50/132.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 167.50/169.50 205.00/207.00 242.50/244.50 280.00/282.00 1100 167.50/169.50 205.00/207.00 242.50/244.50 280.00/282.00 1200 167.50/169.50 205.00/207.00 242.50/244.50 280.00/282.00 1300 166.50/168.50 204.00/206.00 241.50/243.50 279.00/281.00 1400 167.50/169.50 205.00/207.00 242.50/244.50 280.00/282.00 1500 167.50/169.50 204.50/206.50 242.00/244.00 279.50/281.50 1600 167.00/169.00 204.50/206.50 242.00/244.00 279.50/281.50 1715 167.00/169.00 204.50/206.50 242.00/244.00 279.50/281.50 (C1osing May 19) 1715 169.00/171.00 207.00/209.00 245.00/247.00 282.50/284.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 316.00/318.00 353.00/355.00 389.50/391.50 426.50/428.50 1100 315.50/317.50 352.50/354.50 389.00/391.00 426.00/428.00 1200 315.50/317.50 352.50/354.50 389.00/391.00 426.00/428.00 1300 314.50/316.50 351.75/353.75 388.00/390.00 425.00/427.00 1400 315.50/317.50 352.75/354.75 389.00/391.00 426.00/428.00 1500 315.00/317.00 352.50/354.50 389.00/391.00 426.00/428.00 1600 315.00/317.00 352.25/354.25 388.50/390.50 425.50/427.50 1715 315.00/317.00 352.50/354.50 389.00/391.00 426.00/428.00 (C1osing May 19) 1715 318.50/320.50 356.00/358.00 392.50/394.50 430.00/432.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.49% 7.45% 7.41% 7.37% 7.33% 7.28% 1100 7.56% 7.47% 7.41% 7.37% 7.33% 7.28% 1200 7.56% 7.46% 7.40% 7.37% 7.33% 7.27% 1300 7.51% 7.42% 7.37% 7.33% 7.29% 7.24% 1400 7.51% 7.45% 7.40% 7.37% 7.33% 7.27% 1500 7.55% 7.46% 7.40% 7.36% 7.31% 7.25% 1600 7.51% 7.45% 7.40% 7.35% 7.31% 7.25% 1715 7.55% 7.46% 7.37% 7.34% 7.31% 7.25% (C1osing May 19) 1715 7.49% 7.44% 7.40% 7.38% 7.37% 7.32% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.23% 7.21% 7.17% 7.13% 7.13% 7.06% 1100 7.23% 7.20% 7.16% 7.12% 7.13% 7.06% 1200 7.22% 7.19% 7.15% 7.12% 7.12% 7.05% 1300 7.20% 7.17% 7.14% 7.10% 7.10% 7.04% 1400 7.23% 7.19% 7.16% 7.12% 7.12% 7.06% 1500 7.21% 7.18% 7.15% 7.12% 7.12% 7.05% 1600 7.21% 7.18% 7.15% 7.11% 7.11% 7.05% 1715 7.20% 7.18% 7.15% 7.11% 7.12% 7.05% (C1osing May 19) 1715 7.27% 7.24% 7.21% 7.17% 7.18% 7.10% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.8225/63.8325 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com