Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.60/07.60 01.10/01.60 04.50/06.00 06.42% 06.30% 06.45% (May 20) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.30% 06.30% 06.30% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.50/05.00 45.50/47.50 85.00/87.00 124.00/126.00 1100 03.50/04.50 45.50/47.50 85.00/87.00 124.00/126.00 1200 03.50/04.50 45.50/46.50 85.00/86.00 124.50/125.50 1300 03.00/04.25 45.25/47.25 84.75/86.75 124.50/126.50 1400 03.50/04.50 45.50/47.50 85.00/87.00 124.00/126.00 1500 03.50/04.50 45.50/47.50 85.00/87.00 124.00/126.00 1600 03.50/04.50 45.00/47.00 84.50/86.50 123.50/125.50 1715 03.50/04.50 45.50/47.50 85.00/87.00 124.00/126.00 (C1osing May 20) 1715 08.50/10.00 50.50/52.50 90.00/92.00 129.00/131.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 162.00/164.00 199.50/201.50 237.00/239.00 274.50/276.50 1100 162.00/164.00 199.50/201.50 237.00/239.00 274.50/276.50 1200 161.50/163.50 199.00/201.00 236.50/238.50 274.00/276.00 1300 162.00/164.00 199.50/201.50 237.00/239.00 274.50/276.50 1400 162.00/164.00 199.50/201.50 237.00/239.00 274.50/276.50 1500 162.00/164.00 199.50/201.50 237.00/239.00 274.50/276.50 1600 161.50/163.50 199.00/201.00 236.50/238.50 274.00/276.00 1715 162.00/164.00 199.50/201.50 237.00/239.00 274.50/276.50 (C1osing May 20) 1715 167.00/169.00 204.50/206.50 242.00/244.00 279.50/281.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 310.00/312.00 347.50/349.50 384.00/386.00 421.00/423.00 1100 310.00/312.00 347.50/349.50 384.00/386.00 421.00/423.00 1200 309.25/311.25 346.75/348.75 383.25/385.25 420.00/422.00 1300 310.00/312.00 347.25/349.25 383.50/385.50 420.50/422.50 1400 310.50/312.50 348.00/350.00 384.50/386.50 421.50/423.50 1500 310.00/312.00 347.50/349.50 384.50/386.50 421.50/423.50 1600 309.50/311.50 347.00/349.00 383.50/385.50 420.50/422.50 1715 310.00/312.00 347.50/349.50 384.00/386.00 421.50/423.50 (C1osing May 20) 1715 315.00/317.00 352.50/354.50 389.00/391.00 426.00/428.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.62% 7.48% 7.39% 7.36% 7.32% 7.26% 1100 7.61% 7.48% 7.39% 7.35% 7.32% 7.26% 1200 7.53% 7.43% 7.39% 7.33% 7.30% 7.24% 1300 7.56% 7.45% 7.42% 7.36% 7.32% 7.26% 1400 7.62% 7.48% 7.40% 7.36% 7.33% 7.27% 1500 7.62% 7.48% 7.40% 7.36% 7.33% 7.26% 1600 7.53% 7.43% 7.36% 7.33% 7.30% 7.25% 1715 7.62% 7.48% 7.40% 7.36% 7.33% 7.27% (C1osing May 20) 1715 7.55% 7.46% 7.37% 7.34% 7.31% 7.25% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.21% 7.19% 7.16% 7.12% 7.13% 7.06% 1100 7.21% 7.19% 7.16% 7.12% 7.13% 7.05% 1200 7.20% 7.17% 7.14% 7.10% 7.11% 7.04% 1300 7.21% 7.19% 7.15% 7.11% 7.12% 7.05% 1400 7.22% 7.20% 7.18% 7.14% 7.15% 7.07% 1500 7.22% 7.19% 7.16% 7.13% 7.14% 7.07% 1600 7.20% 7.18% 7.15% 7.11% 7.12% 7.05% 1715 7.22% 7.19% 7.17% 7.13% 7.15% 7.07% (C1osing May 20) 1715 7.20% 7.18% 7.15% 7.11% 7.12% 7.05% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.6400/63.6500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com