Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.26% 06.26% 06.26% (May 26) 1000 02.00/03.20 01.00/01.60 01.00/01.60 05.73% 05.73% 05.73% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 40.50/42.50 80.00/82.00 119.00/121.00 156.00/158.00 1100 40.50/42.50 80.50/82.50 120.00/122.00 157.00/159.00 1200 40.00/42.00 80.00/82.00 119.50/121.50 157.00/159.00 1300 40.50/42.50 80.00/82.00 119.00/121.00 156.00/158.00 1400 40.50/42.50 80.00/82.00 119.00/121.00 156.00/158.00 1500 40.50/42.50 80.00/82.00 119.00/121.00 156.50/158.50 1600 40.50/42.50 80.00/82.00 119.00/121.00 156.00/158.00 1715 39.75/41.75 79.25/81.25 118.25/120.25 155.25/157.25 (C1osing May 26) 1715 41.50/43.50 81.00/83.00 120.50/122.50 158.00/160.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 193.00/195.00 230.00/232.00 267.00/269.00 302.50/304.50 1100 194.00/196.00 231.00/233.00 267.50/269.50 302.50/304.50 1200 194.00/196.00 231.50/233.50 268.00/270.00 303.00/305.00 1300 193.00/195.00 230.00/232.00 267.00/269.00 302.50/304.50 1400 193.00/195.00 230.00/232.00 267.00/269.00 302.50/304.50 1500 193.50/195.50 230.50/232.50 267.50/269.50 302.50/304.50 1600 193.00/195.00 230.00/232.00 266.75/268.75 301.50/303.50 1715 191.75/193.75 228.25/230.25 264.75/266.75 299.75/301.75 (C1osing May 26) 1715 195.00/197.00 232.50/234.50 270.00/272.00 305.50/307.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 339.50/341.50 376.00/378.00 413.50/415.50 447.50/449.50 1100 339.50/341.50 376.00/378.00 413.50/415.50 447.50/449.50 1200 340.00/342.00 376.50/378.50 414.00/416.00 448.00/450.00 1300 339.50/341.50 376.50/378.50 414.00/416.00 448.00/450.00 1400 339.50/341.50 376.00/378.00 413.50/415.50 447.50/449.50 1500 339.50/341.50 376.50/378.50 414.00/416.00 448.50/450.50 1600 338.00/340.00 374.00/376.00 410.75/412.75 444.50/446.50 1715 336.25/338.25 372.75/374.75 410.25/412.25 444.25/446.25 (C1osing May 26) 1715 342.50/344.50 379.00/381.00 416.50/418.50 00.50/02.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.39% 7.32% 7.27% 7.21% 7.17% 7.11% 1100 7.39% 7.37% 7.33% 7.26% 7.21% 7.14% 1200 7.31% 7.33% 7.31% 7.27% 7.22% 7.17% 1300 7.40% 7.33% 7.28% 7.22% 7.19% 7.12% 1400 7.40% 7.33% 7.28% 7.22% 7.19% 7.12% 1500 7.41% 7.34% 7.29% 7.25% 7.21% 7.15% 1600 7.39% 7.33% 7.27% 7.22% 7.18% 7.12% 1715 7.26% 7.26% 7.23% 7.18% 7.14% 7.07% (C1osing May 26) 1715 7.35% 7.31% 7.30% 7.26% 7.22% 7.16% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.07% 7.05% 7.03% 6.99% 7.03% 6.94% 1100 7.08% 7.06% 7.03% 7.00% 7.03% 6.94% 1200 7.10% 7.08% 7.05% 7.01% 7.04% 6.96% 1300 7.08% 7.07% 7.04% 7.01% 7.05% 6.96% 1400 7.08% 7.07% 7.04% 7.00% 7.04% 6.95% 1500 7.10% 7.08% 7.05% 7.02% 7.05% 6.98% 1600 7.06% 7.04% 7.00% 6.96% 6.98% 6.90% 1715 7.02% 7.00% 6.97% 6.94% 6.98% 6.90% (C1osing May 26) 1715 7.13% 7.11% 7.07% 7.04% 7.07% 6.99% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.0100/64.0200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com