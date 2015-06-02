Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60

06.31% 06.31% 06.31%

(May 29) 1000 04.60/06.10 03.50/04.50 01.10/01.60

06.58% 06.68% 06.30% ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 34.00/36.00 73.00/75.00 112.00/114.00 149.00/151.00 1100 34.00/36.00 73.00/75.00 111.50/113.50 149.00/151.00 1200 33.50/35.50 73.00/75.00 112.00/114.00 149.00/151.00 1300 33.50/35.50 73.00/75.00 112.00/114.00 149.00/151.00 1400 33.50/34.50 73.00/75.00 112.00/114.00 149.50/151.50 1500 34.25/35.25 73.50/75.00 112.50/114.50 149.50/151.50 1600 34.00/36.00 73.00/75.00 112.00/114.00 149.00/151.00 1715 34.00/36.00 73.00/75.00 112.00/114.00 149.50/151.50

(C1osing May 29) 1715 35.00/37.00 74.00/76.00 112.50/114.50 149.50/151.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 186.00/188.00 223.00/225.00 260.00/262.00 295.00/297.00 1100 186.00/188.00 223.00/225.00 260.00/262.00 295.00/297.00 1200 186.00/188.00 223.00/225.00 260.00/262.00 295.00/297.00 1300 186.00/188.00 223.00/225.00 260.00/262.00 295.00/297.00 1400 186.50/188.50 223.50/225.50 261.00/263.00 296.00/298.00 1500 186.50/188.50 223.75/225.75 260.50/262.50 295.50/297.50 1600 186.00/188.00 223.00/225.00 260.00/262.00 295.00/297.00 1715 186.50/188.50 223.50/225.50 260.50/262.50 295.50/297.50

(C1osing May 29) 1715 186.00/188.00 222.50/224.50 259.00/261.00 294.00/296.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 331.50/333.50 368.50/370.50 406.00/408.00 440.00/442.00 1100 332.00/334.00 368.50/370.50 406.00/408.00 440.50/442.50 1200 331.50/333.50 368.00/370.00 405.50/407.50 440.00/442.00 1300 332.00/334.00 368.50/370.50 406.00/408.00 440.50/442.50 1400 333.00/335.00 370.00/372.00 407.50/409.50 442.00/444.00 1500 332.50/334.50 369.00/371.00 406.50/408.50 441.00/443.00 1600 332.00/334.00 368.50/370.50 406.00/408.00 440.50/442.50 1715 332.50/334.50 369.00/371.00 406.50/408.50 441.00/443.00

(C1osing May 29) 1715 330.00/332.00 366.00/368.00 403.50/405.50 437.50/439.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.39% 7.31% 7.27% 7.22% 7.19% 7.13% 1100 7.40% 7.31% 7.25% 7.23% 7.19% 7.14% 1200 7.33% 7.31% 7.28% 7.22% 7.19% 7.13% 1300 7.33% 7.31% 7.28% 7.22% 7.19% 7.13% 1400 7.26% 7.31% 7.28% 7.25% 7.21% 7.15% 1500 7.36% 7.33% 7.30% 7.24% 7.20% 7.15% 1600 7.39% 7.31% 7.27% 7.22% 7.18% 7.13% 1715 7.39% 7.30% 7.27% 7.24% 7.20% 7.14%

(C1osing May 29) 1715 7.34% 7.26% 7.21% 7.16% 7.12% 7.06% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.09% 7.07% 7.03% 7.02% 7.04% 6.96% 1100 7.10% 7.07% 7.05% 7.03% 7.05% 6.97% 1200 7.09% 7.07% 7.04% 7.01% 7.03% 6.96% 1300 7.09% 7.07% 7.04% 7.02% 7.04% 6.97% 1400 7.12% 7.09% 7.07% 7.05% 7.07% 6.99% 1500 7.10% 7.08% 7.05% 7.03% 7.05% 6.97% 1600 7.08% 7.06% 7.04% 7.02% 7.03% 6.96% 1715 7.10% 7.07% 7.05% 7.02% 7.04% 6.97%

(C1osing May 29) 1715 7.01% 7.00% 6.96% 6.93% 6.96% 6.89% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.7025/63.7125 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com