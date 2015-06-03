Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.60 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60

05.73% 06.30% 06.30%

(Jun 1) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60

06.31% 06.31% 06.31% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 33.00/34.00 72.25/73.25 111.00/112.00 147.50/149.50 1100 33.00/34.00 72.50/73.50 111.50/112.50 149.00/150.00 1200 32.50/34.50 71.75/73.75 110.50/112.50 148.00/150.00 1300 32.25/34.25 71.50/73.50 110.25/112.25 147.50/149.50 1400 32.25/34.25 71.50/73.50 110.25/112.25 147.50/149.50 1500 32.50/34.50 71.50/73.50 110.00/112.00 147.50/149.50 1600 32.25/34.25 71.50/73.50 110.00/112.00 147.50/149.50 1715 32.75/34.25 72.25/73.25 110.75/112.25 148.00/150.00

(C1osing Jun 1) 1715 34.00/36.00 73.00/75.00 112.00/114.00 149.50/151.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 184.00/186.00 221.00/223.00 257.50/259.50 292.50/294.50 1100 185.50/187.50 223.00/225.00 260.00/262.00 295.00/297.00 1200 185.00/187.00 222.50/224.50 259.50/261.50 295.00/297.00 1300 184.50/186.50 221.50/223.50 258.50/260.50 294.00/296.00 1400 184.50/186.50 221.50/223.50 258.50/260.50 293.75/295.75 1500 184.50/186.50 221.50/223.50 258.50/260.50 294.00/296.00 1600 185.00/187.00 222.00/224.00 259.00/261.00 294.50/296.50 1715 185.50/187.50 223.00/225.00 260.50/262.50 296.00/298.00

(C1osing Jun 1) 1715 186.50/188.50 223.50/225.50 260.50/262.50 295.50/297.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 329.00/331.00 365.50/367.50 403.00/405.00 437.50/439.50 1100 332.00/334.00 369.00/371.00 407.00/409.00 441.50/443.50 1200 332.00/334.00 369.00/371.00 406.50/408.50 441.00/443.00 1300 331.00/333.00 368.00/370.00 405.50/407.50 440.00/442.00 1400 330.50/332.50 367.00/369.00 404.50/406.50 439.00/441.00 1500 331.00/333.00 368.00/370.00 405.50/407.50 440.00/442.00 1600 331.50/333.50 368.50/370.50 406.00/408.00 440.50/442.50 1715 333.00/335.00 370.00/372.00 408.00/410.00 443.00/445.00

(C1osing Jun 1) 1715 332.50/334.50 369.00/371.00 406.50/408.50 441.00/443.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.36% 7.30% 7.25% 7.20% 7.15% 7.10% 1100 7.36% 7.32% 7.28% 7.24% 7.20% 7.16% 1200 7.35% 7.29% 7.24% 7.21% 7.18% 7.13% 1300 7.31% 7.27% 7.23% 7.20% 7.16% 7.11% 1400 7.30% 7.26% 7.22% 7.19% 7.15% 7.10% 1500 7.32% 7.25% 7.20% 7.18% 7.14% 7.09% 1600 7.29% 7.26% 7.20% 7.19% 7.17% 7.11% 1715 7.34% 7.29% 7.24% 7.22% 7.20% 7.15%

(C1osing Jun 1) 1715 7.39% 7.30% 7.27% 7.24% 7.20% 7.14% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.05% 7.03% 7.00% 6.98% 7.00% 6.92% 1100 7.11% 7.08% 7.06% 7.04% 7.06% 6.98% 1200 7.09% 7.08% 7.05% 7.04% 7.05% 6.97% 1300 7.07% 7.06% 7.03% 7.02% 7.04% 6.96% 1400 7.06% 7.04% 7.01% 6.99% 7.01% 6.93% 1500 7.05% 7.04% 7.02% 7.00% 7.02% 6.94% 1600 7.07% 7.06% 7.03% 7.02% 7.03% 6.95% 1715 7.12% 7.10% 7.07% 7.05% 7.08% 7.00%

(C1osing Jun 1) 1715 7.10% 7.07% 7.05% 7.02% 7.04% 6.97% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.8200/63.8300 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com