Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.25/04.50

05.69% 05.69% 06.16%

(Jun 3) 1000 02.00/03.20 01.00/01.60 01.00/01.60

05.72% 05.72% 05.72% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 27.50/28.50 67.00/68.50 106.00/108.00 144.00/146.00 1100 27.00/29.00 66.50/68.50 105.50/107.50 143.50/145.50 1200 27.00/29.00 66.25/68.25 105.00/107.00 143.00/145.00 1300 27.00/29.00 66.50/68.50 105.75/107.75 144.00/146.00 1400 27.00/29.00 66.50/68.50 105.50/107.50 143.75/145.75 1500 27.00/29.00 66.25/68.25 105.50/107.50 143.50/145.50 1600 27.00/29.00 66.50/68.50 105.50/107.50 143.50/145.50 1715 27.00/29.00 66.50/68.50 105.50/107.50 143.50/145.50

(C1osing Jun 3) 1715 31.00/33.00 70.00/72.00 109.00/111.00 147.00/149.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 182.50/184.50 220.75/222.75 259.00/261.00 295.00/297.00 1100 181.50/183.50 220.00/222.00 258.00/260.00 294.00/296.00 1200 181.00/183.00 219.50/221.50 257.50/259.50 294.00/296.00 1300 182.00/184.00 220.00/222.00 258.00/260.00 294.00/296.00 1400 182.00/184.00 220.50/222.50 258.50/260.50 295.00/297.00 1500 181.50/183.50 219.50/221.50 257.50/259.50 293.50/295.50 1600 181.50/183.50 220.00/222.00 258.00/260.00 294.50/296.50 1715 181.50/183.50 220.00/222.00 258.00/260.00 294.50/296.50

(C1osing Jun 3) 1715 185.00/187.00 222.50/224.50 260.00/262.00 296.00/298.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 333.00/335.00 371.00/373.00 409.50/411.50 445.00/447.00 1100 332.00/334.00 369.50/371.50 408.00/410.00 443.50/445.50 1200 331.50/333.50 369.00/371.00 407.50/409.50 443.00/445.00 1300 332.00/334.00 369.50/371.50 408.00/410.00 443.50/445.50 1400 333.00/335.00 370.50/372.50 409.00/411.00 444.50/446.50 1500 331.50/333.50 369.50/371.50 408.00/410.00 443.50/445.50 1600 332.00/334.00 369.50/371.50 408.00/410.00 443.50/445.50 1715 332.00/334.00 369.50/371.50 408.00/410.00 443.50/445.50

(C1osing Jun 3) 1715 333.50/335.50 371.00/373.00 409.50/411.50 445.00/447.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.26% 7.24% 7.24% 7.23% 7.20% 7.18% 1100 7.24% 7.23% 7.21% 7.21% 7.20% 7.17% 1200 7.23% 7.20% 7.18% 7.18% 7.18% 7.16% 1300 7.24% 7.24% 7.23% 7.24% 7.21% 7.18% 1400 7.25% 7.24% 7.22% 7.23% 7.22% 7.20% 1500 7.23% 7.22% 7.22% 7.21% 7.20% 7.16% 1600 7.26% 7.25% 7.23% 7.23% 7.22% 7.19% 1715 7.26% 7.25% 7.23% 7.23% 7.22% 7.19%

(C1osing Jun 3) 1715 7.29% 7.24% 7.22% 7.23% 7.22% 7.16% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.16% 7.14% 7.14% 7.14% 7.14% 7.06% 1100 7.15% 7.13% 7.11% 7.11% 7.11% 7.04% 1200 7.14% 7.13% 7.10% 7.10% 7.10% 7.03% 1300 7.15% 7.14% 7.12% 7.11% 7.11% 7.04% 1400 7.17% 7.16% 7.14% 7.14% 7.13% 7.06% 1500 7.14% 7.13% 7.11% 7.12% 7.12% 7.04% 1600 7.17% 7.16% 7.13% 7.13% 7.13% 7.05% 1715 7.17% 7.16% 7.13% 7.13% 7.13% 7.06%

(C1osing Jun 3) 1715 7.13% 7.12% 7.10% 7.09% 7.11% 7.04% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.0000/64.0100 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com