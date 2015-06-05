Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.25/05.75 03.25/04.25 01.00/01.50

06.06% 06.18% 05.71%

(Jun 4) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.25/04.50

05.69% 05.69% 06.16% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 25.50/27.50 65.00/67.00 104.00/106.00 142.00/144.00 1100 26.00/27.00 65.25/66.75 104.00/105.50 141.75/143.25 1200 25.50/27.50 64.50/66.50 103.50/105.50 141.00/143.00 1300 25.25/27.25 64.50/66.50 103.50/105.50 141.00/143.00 1400 25.50/27.50 64.50/66.50 103.00/105.00 141.00/143.00 1500 25.50/27.50 64.50/66.50 103.50/105.50 141.00/143.00 1600 25.25/27.25 64.50/66.50 103.25/105.25 141.00/143.00 1715 26.00/27.00 65.00/66.00 103.50/105.00 141.00/143.00

(C1osing Jun 4) 1715 27.00/29.00 66.50/68.50 105.50/107.50 143.50/145.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 180.00/182.00 218.00/220.00 256.00/258.00 292.00/294.00 1100 179.75/181.75 218.00/220.00 255.75/257.75 291.50/293.50 1200 179.00/181.00 217.00/219.00 255.00/257.00 291.00/293.00 1300 179.00/181.00 217.00/219.00 255.00/257.00 291.00/293.00 1400 179.00/181.00 217.00/219.00 255.00/257.00 291.00/293.00 1500 179.00/181.00 217.00/219.00 255.00/257.00 291.00/293.00 1600 179.00/181.00 217.00/219.00 255.00/257.00 291.00/293.00 1715 179.00/181.00 217.00/219.00 255.00/257.00 291.00/293.00

(C1osing Jun 4) 1715 181.50/183.50 220.00/222.00 258.00/260.00 294.50/296.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 330.00/332.00 367.50/369.50 406.50/408.50 442.00/444.00 1100 329.25/331.25 366.50/368.50 405.00/407.00 440.50/442.50 1200 328.50/330.50 366.00/368.00 404.50/406.50 440.00/442.00 1300 328.50/330.50 366.00/368.00 404.50/406.50 440.00/442.00 1400 328.50/330.50 366.00/368.00 405.00/407.00 440.50/442.50 1500 329.00/331.00 366.50/368.50 405.50/407.50 441.00/443.00 1600 328.50/330.50 366.00/368.00 404.50/406.50 440.00/442.00 1715 328.50/330.50 365.50/367.50 404.50/406.50 440.50/442.50

(C1osing Jun 4) 1715 332.00/334.00 369.50/371.50 408.00/410.00 443.50/445.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.22% 7.23% 7.22% 7.22% 7.21% 7.17% 1100 7.23% 7.23% 7.20% 7.21% 7.21% 7.18% 1200 7.20% 7.19% 7.18% 7.18% 7.17% 7.14% 1300 7.17% 7.19% 7.19% 7.18% 7.18% 7.15% 1400 7.20% 7.18% 7.17% 7.18% 7.18% 7.15% 1500 7.21% 7.20% 7.19% 7.19% 7.18% 7.15% 1600 7.17% 7.19% 7.18% 7.19% 7.18% 7.16% 1715 7.22% 7.20% 7.19% 7.20% 7.19% 7.17%

(C1osing Jun 4) 1715 7.26% 7.25% 7.23% 7.23% 7.22% 7.19% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.15% 7.14% 7.12% 7.12% 7.13% 7.05% 1100 7.15% 7.13% 7.11% 7.11% 7.11% 7.04% 1200 7.13% 7.11% 7.09% 7.10% 7.10% 7.03% 1300 7.13% 7.12% 7.10% 7.10% 7.10% 7.03% 1400 7.13% 7.12% 7.10% 7.11% 7.11% 7.04% 1500 7.13% 7.13% 7.11% 7.12% 7.12% 7.05% 1600 7.14% 7.12% 7.10% 7.11% 7.11% 7.04% 1715 7.15% 7.13% 7.11% 7.11% 7.12% 7.06%

(C1osing Jun 4) 1715 7.17% 7.16% 7.13% 7.13% 7.13% 7.06% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.7475/63.7575 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com