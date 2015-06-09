Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.70% 05.70% 05.70%

(Jun 5) 1000 04.25/05.75 03.25/04.25 01.00/01.50

06.06% 06.18% 05.71% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 24.50/26.50 63.50/65.50 102.50/104.00 140.50/142.00 1100 24.00/26.00 63.25/65.25 102.00/104.00 139.75/141.75 1200 24.50/26.00 63.50/65.50 102.50/104.50 140.00/142.00 1300 24.75/25.75 63.75/65.75 102.50/104.50 140.00/142.00 1400 24.75/25.50 64.00/65.00 102.50/104.00 140.00/141.50 1500 24.75/25.75 64.00/65.00 102.50/104.00 140.00/142.00 1600 24.50/26.00 63.50/65.50 102.00/104.00 139.75/141.75 1715 25.00/26.00 63.50/65.50 102.00/104.00 139.75/141.70

(C1osing Jun 5) 1715 26.00/27.00 65.00/66.00 103.50/105.00 141.00/143.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 178.50/180.50 216.75/218.75 254.75/256.75 291.00/293.00 1100 177.50/179.50 215.25/217.25 253.00/255.00 288.75/290.75 1200 177.50/179.50 215.00/217.00 252.50/254.50 288.50/290.50 1300 177.75/179.75 215.75/217.75 253.50/255.50 289.00/291.00 1400 177.50/179.50 215.00/217.00 252.75/254.75 288.50/290.50 1500 177.50/179.50 215.00/217.00 252.50/254.50 288.50/290.50 1600 177.50/179.50 215.25/217.25 252.75/254.75 288.50/290.50 1715 177.50/179.50 215.00/217.00 252.50/254.50 288.50/290.50

(C1osing Jun 5) 1715 179.00/181.00 217.00/219.00 255.00/257.00 291.00/293.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 328.75/330.75 366.00/368.00 405.00/407.00 440.50/442.50 1100 326.25/328.25 363.25/365.25 402.00/404.00 438.00/440.00 1200 326.00/328.00 363.00/365.00 401.75/403.75 437.50/439.50 1300 326.50/328.50 363.50/365.50 402.50/404.50 438.00/440.00 1400 326.00/328.00 363.00/365.00 401.50/403.50 437.50/439.50 1500 326.00/328.00 363.00/365.00 402.00/404.00 438.00/440.00 1600 326.00/328.00 363.00/365.00 401.75/403.75 437.50/439.50 1715 326.00/328.00 363.00/365.00 402.00/404.00 438.00/440.00

(C1osing Jun 5) 1715 328.50/330.50 365.50/367.50 404.50/406.50 440.50/442.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.23% 7.19% 7.18% 7.19% 7.19% 7.16% 1100 7.14% 7.16% 7.15% 7.15% 7.14% 7.10% 1200 7.20% 7.20% 7.18% 7.16% 7.14% 7.10% 1300 7.22% 7.22% 7.18% 7.17% 7.16% 7.13% 1400 7.18% 7.18% 7.16% 7.15% 7.13% 7.10% 1500 7.19% 7.19% 7.17% 7.16% 7.14% 7.10% 1600 7.19% 7.18% 7.15% 7.15% 7.14% 7.10% 1715 7.23% 7.18% 7.16% 7.16% 7.14% 7.10%

(C1osing Jun 5) 1715 7.22% 7.20% 7.19% 7.20% 7.19% 7.17% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.14% 7.13% 7.10% 7.11% 7.11% 7.04% 1100 7.08% 7.07% 7.04% 7.05% 7.05% 6.99% 1200 7.08% 7.07% 7.04% 7.05% 7.05% 6.99% 1300 7.10% 7.08% 7.06% 7.06% 7.07% 7.00% 1400 7.07% 7.06% 7.04% 7.04% 7.05% 6.98% 1500 7.07% 7.06% 7.04% 7.05% 7.06% 7.00% 1600 7.08% 7.06% 7.04% 7.04% 7.05% 6.99% 1715 7.08% 7.07% 7.05% 7.05% 7.06% 7.00%

(C1osing Jun 5) 1715 7.15% 7.13% 7.11% 7.11% 7.12% 7.06% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.0800/64.0900 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com