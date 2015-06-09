Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.70% 05.70% 05.70%

(Jun 8) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.70% 05.70% 05.70% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 23.25/24.75 62.25/64.25 101.00/103.00 138.50/140.50 1100 23.50/25.00 62.00/64.00 100.50/102.50 138.00/140.00 1200 23.50/25.00 62.00/64.00 100.50/102.50 138.00/140.00 1300 23.50/25.50 62.25/64.25 101.00/103.00 138.50/140.50 1400 23.50/25.00 62.50/64.50 101.00/103.00 138.50/140.50 1500 23.50/25.00 62.50/64.50 101.00/103.00 138.50/140.50 1600 23.50/25.00 62.50/64.50 101.00/103.00 138.50/140.50 1715 23.50/25.00 62.50/64.50 101.00/103.00 138.50/140.50

(C1osing Jun 8) 1715 25.00/26.00 63.50/65.50 102.00/104.00 139.75/141.70 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 176.00/178.00 213.50/215.50 251.00/253.00 286.50/288.50 1100 175.50/177.50 213.00/215.00 250.50/252.50 286.00/288.00 1200 175.50/177.50 213.00/215.00 250.50/252.50 286.00/288.00 1300 176.00/178.00 213.50/215.50 251.00/253.00 286.50/288.50 1400 176.00/178.00 213.50/215.50 251.00/253.00 287.00/289.00 1500 176.00/178.00 213.50/215.50 251.00/253.00 286.50/288.50 1600 176.00/178.00 213.50/215.50 251.00/253.00 287.00/289.00 1715 176.00/178.00 213.50/215.50 251.00/253.00 287.00/289.00

(C1osing Jun 8) 1715 177.50/179.50 215.00/217.00 252.50/254.50 288.50/290.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 324.00/326.00 361.00/363.00 399.75/401.75 435.50/437.50 1100 323.50/325.50 360.50/362.50 399.25/401.25 435.00/437.00 1200 323.50/325.50 360.50/362.50 399.50/401.50 435.50/437.50 1300 324.00/326.00 361.00/363.00 399.75/401.70 435.50/437.50 1400 324.50/326.50 361.50/363.50 400.50/402.50 436.50/438.50 1500 324.00/326.00 361.00/363.00 400.00/402.00 436.00/438.00 1600 324.50/326.50 361.50/363.50 400.50/402.50 436.50/438.50 1715 324.50/326.50 361.50/363.50 400.50/402.50 436.50/438.50

(C1osing Jun 8) 1715 326.00/328.00 363.00/365.00 402.00/404.00 438.00/440.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.21% 7.20% 7.18% 7.16% 7.14% 7.10% 1100 7.22% 7.17% 7.15% 7.14% 7.12% 7.09% 1200 7.22% 7.17% 7.15% 7.15% 7.12% 7.09% 1300 7.27% 7.21% 7.18% 7.17% 7.14% 7.11% 1400 7.27% 7.23% 7.19% 7.18% 7.15% 7.11% 1500 7.26% 7.22% 7.18% 7.17% 7.15% 7.11% 1600 7.27% 7.23% 7.19% 7.18% 7.15% 7.11% 1715 7.26% 7.22% 7.18% 7.17% 7.14% 7.11%

(C1osing Jun 8) 1715 7.23% 7.18% 7.16% 7.16% 7.14% 7.10% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.08% 7.06% 7.04% 7.04% 7.05% 6.98% 1100 7.06% 7.05% 7.03% 7.04% 7.04% 6.98% 1200 7.07% 7.05% 7.03% 7.04% 7.05% 6.99% 1300 7.08% 7.07% 7.05% 7.05% 7.06% 6.99% 1400 7.09% 7.08% 7.06% 7.07% 7.08% 7.01% 1500 7.08% 7.07% 7.05% 7.05% 7.07% 7.00% 1600 7.09% 7.08% 7.06% 7.07% 7.08% 7.01% 1715 7.09% 7.08% 7.06% 7.06% 7.07% 7.00%

(C1osing Jun 8) 1715 7.08% 7.07% 7.05% 7.05% 7.06% 7.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.9225/63.9325 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com