Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.25/05.75 01.00/01.50 03.25/04.25

06.08% 05.72% 06.20%

(Jun 10) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.71% 05.71% 05.71% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.75/19.75 58.00/60.00 97.00/99.00 135.00/137.00 1100 18.50/19.50 57.75/59.75 96.50/98.50 134.50/136.50 1200 18.50/19.50 57.75/59.75 96.50/98.50 134.50/136.50 1300 18.25/19.75 57.25/59.25 96.00/98.00 134.00/136.00 1400 18.25/19.75 57.25/59.25 96.00/98.00 134.00/136.00 1500 18.75/19.75 58.00/60.00 96.75/98.75 134.75/136.75 1600 18.50/20.00 57.50/59.50 96.00/98.00 134.00/136.00 1715 18.25/19.75 57.50/59.50 96.25/98.25 134.25/136.25

(C1osing Jun 10) 1715 22.25/23.75 61.25/63.25 100.00/102.00 138.00/140.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 173.25/175.25 211.75/213.75 250.00/252.00 286.25/288.25 1100 172.75/174.75 211.00/213.00 249.00/251.00 285.00/287.00 1200 172.50/174.50 210.75/212.75 248.75/250.75 284.75/286.75 1300 172.00/174.00 210.00/212.00 248.00/250.00 284.00/286.00 1400 172.00/174.00 210.50/212.50 249.00/251.00 285.00/287.00 1500 173.00/175.00 211.25/213.25 249.25/251.25 285.25/287.25 1600 172.00/174.00 210.50/212.50 249.00/251.00 285.00/287.00 1715 172.50/174.50 210.75/212.75 249.00/251.00 285.00/287.00

(C1osing Jun 10) 1715 176.00/178.00 214.00/216.00 252.00/254.00 288.00/290.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 324.25/326.25 362.00/364.00 401.50/403.50 438.00/440.00 1100 323.00/325.00 360.50/362.50 400.00/402.00 436.50/438.50 1200 322.50/324.50 360.00/362.00 399.50/401.50 436.00/438.00 1300 322.00/324.00 360.00/362.00 399.50/401.50 436.00/438.00 1400 323.00/325.00 361.00/363.00 400.50/402.50 437.00/439.00 1500 323.25/325.25 361.00/363.00 400.50/402.50 437.00/439.00 1600 323.00/325.00 361.00/363.00 400.50/402.50 437.00/439.00 1715 323.00/325.00 361.00/363.00 400.50/402.50 437.00/439.00

(C1osing Jun 10) 1715 326.00/328.00 363.50/365.50 402.50/404.50 439.00/441.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.34% 7.30% 7.28% 7.28% 7.26% 7.23% 1100 7.29% 7.26% 7.24% 7.25% 7.23% 7.20% 1200 7.28% 7.25% 7.23% 7.23% 7.21% 7.18% 1300 7.23% 7.20% 7.20% 7.20% 7.18% 7.15% 1400 7.23% 7.21% 7.20% 7.21% 7.20% 7.18% 1500 7.32% 7.27% 7.24% 7.24% 7.22% 7.19% 1600 7.27% 7.21% 7.19% 7.20% 7.19% 7.17% 1715 7.25% 7.22% 7.21% 7.22% 7.20% 7.18%

(C1osing Jun 10) 1715 7.28% 7.24% 7.22% 7.23% 7.21% 7.17% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.22% 7.20% 7.18% 7.20% 7.19% 7.12% 1100 7.18% 7.16% 7.14% 7.16% 7.15% 7.09% 1200 7.16% 7.14% 7.12% 7.15% 7.14% 7.07% 1300 7.14% 7.12% 7.11% 7.14% 7.13% 7.07% 1400 7.17% 7.15% 7.14% 7.17% 7.16% 7.09% 1500 7.17% 7.15% 7.13% 7.16% 7.15% 7.08% 1600 7.16% 7.14% 7.13% 7.16% 7.15% 7.08% 1715 7.16% 7.14% 7.13% 7.16% 7.15% 7.08%

(C1osing Jun 10) 1715 7.16% 7.14% 7.12% 7.14% 7.14% 7.07% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.9700/63.9800 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com