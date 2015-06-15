Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50

05.70% 05.70% 05.70%

(Jun 11) 1000 04.25/05.75 01.00/01.50 03.25/04.25

06.08% 05.72% 06.20% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 16.75/18.75 55.75/57.75 94.50/96.50 132.25/134.25 1100 17.25/18.25 56.50/58.00 95.25/97.25 133.00/135.00 1200 17.00/18.50 56.00/58.00 95.00/97.00 133.00/135.00 1300 17.00/18.50 56.00/58.00 94.50/96.50 132.50/134.50 1400 17.00/18.50 56.00/58.00 94.50/96.50 132.50/134.50 1500 17.00/18.50 56.00/58.00 94.50/96.50 132.50/134.50 1600 17.25/18.75 56.25/58.25 95.25/97.25 133.00/135.00 1715 17.00/18.00 56.00/58.00 94.50/96.50 132.50/134.50

(C1osing Jun 11) 1715 18.25/19.75 57.50/59.50 96.25/98.25 134.25/136.25 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 170.25/172.25 208.50/210.50 246.50/248.50 282.50/284.50 1100 171.00/173.00 209.00/211.00 246.75/248.75 282.50/284.50 1200 171.00/173.00 209.00/211.00 247.00/249.00 283.00/285.00 1300 170.50/172.50 208.50/210.50 246.50/248.50 282.50/284.50 1400 170.50/172.50 208.50/210.50 246.50/248.50 282.50/284.50 1500 170.50/172.50 208.50/210.50 246.50/248.50 282.50/284.50 1600 171.00/173.00 209.00/211.00 246.75/248.75 282.50/284.50 1715 170.50/172.50 208.50/210.50 246.50/248.50 282.50/284.50

(C1osing Jun 11) 1715 172.50/174.50 210.75/212.75 249.00/251.00 285.00/287.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 320.50/322.50 358.00/360.00 397.00/399.00 433.50/435.50 1100 320.00/322.00 357.25/359.25 396.50/398.50 433.00/435.00 1200 320.50/322.50 358.00/360.00 397.00/399.00 433.50/435.50 1300 320.00/322.00 357.50/359.50 397.00/399.00 433.50/435.50 1400 320.00/322.00 357.50/359.50 397.00/399.00 433.50/435.50 1500 320.00/322.00 357.50/359.50 397.00/399.00 433.50/435.50 1600 320.00/322.00 357.50/359.50 397.00/399.00 433.50/435.50 1715 320.00/322.00 357.50/359.50 397.00/399.00 433.50/435.50

(C1osing Jun 11) 1715 323.00/325.00 361.00/363.00 400.50/402.50 437.00/439.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.20% 7.17% 7.17% 7.17% 7.16% 7.14% 1100 7.25% 7.23% 7.21% 7.21% 7.18% 7.15% 1200 7.22% 7.21% 7.20% 7.21% 7.18% 7.15% 1300 7.22% 7.18% 7.17% 7.18% 7.16% 7.14% 1400 7.22% 7.18% 7.17% 7.18% 7.16% 7.13% 1500 7.22% 7.18% 7.17% 7.18% 7.16% 7.13% 1600 7.27% 7.23% 7.21% 7.20% 7.18% 7.14% 1715 7.20% 7.18% 7.17% 7.18% 7.16% 7.13%

(C1osing Jun 11) 1715 7.25% 7.22% 7.21% 7.22% 7.20% 7.18% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.12% 7.11% 7.09% 7.12% 7.10% 7.04% 1100 7.12% 7.10% 7.08% 7.10% 7.09% 7.03% 1200 7.13% 7.11% 7.09% 7.11% 7.10% 7.04% 1300 7.12% 7.10% 7.08% 7.11% 7.10% 7.04% 1400 7.12% 7.10% 7.07% 7.11% 7.10% 7.03% 1500 7.12% 7.10% 7.07% 7.11% 7.10% 7.03% 1600 7.12% 7.10% 7.08% 7.11% 7.10% 7.03% 1715 7.12% 7.10% 7.08% 7.11% 7.10% 7.04%

(C1osing Jun 11) 1715 7.16% 7.14% 7.13% 7.16% 7.15% 7.08% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.0600/64.0700 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com