Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.69% 05.69% 05.69%

(Jun 12) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50

05.70% 05.70% 05.70% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 15.00/17.00 54.00/56.00 92.50/94.50 130.00/132.00 1100 15.50/17.00 54.50/56.50 93.00/95.00 130.50/132.50 1200 15.50/17.00 54.50/56.50 93.00/95.00 130.50/132.50 1300 15.50/17.50 54.50/56.50 93.25/95.25 131.25/133.25 1400 15.50/17.00 54.50/56.50 93.00/95.00 130.50/132.50 1500 15.50/17.00 54.50/56.50 93.00/95.00 130.50/132.50 1600 15.25/17.25 54.25/56.25 93.00/95.00 130.25/132.25 1715 15.50/17.00 54.50/56.50 93.00/95.00 130.50/132.50

(C1osing Jun 12) 1715 17.00/18.00 56.00/58.00 94.50/96.50 132.50/134.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 167.50/169.50 205.00/207.00 242.00/244.00 277.50/279.50 1100 168.00/170.00 205.00/207.00 242.50/244.50 278.00/280.00 1200 168.00/170.00 205.50/207.50 242.50/244.50 278.00/280.00 1300 168.50/170.50 205.75/207.75 243.00/245.00 278.00/280.00 1400 168.00/170.00 205.50/207.50 243.00/245.00 278.50/280.50 1500 168.00/170.00 205.50/207.50 243.00/245.00 278.50/280.50 1600 167.75/169.75 205.25/207.25 242.25/244.25 277.50/279.50 1715 168.00/170.00 205.00/207.00 242.00/244.00 277.00/279.00

(C1osing Jun 12) 1715 170.50/172.50 208.50/210.50 246.50/248.50 282.50/284.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 315.00/317.00 352.00/354.00 391.00/393.00 427.00/429.00 1100 315.50/317.50 352.50/354.50 391.00/393.00 427.00/429.00 1200 315.00/317.00 352.00/354.00 391.00/393.00 427.00/429.00 1300 315.00/317.00 352.00/354.00 391.00/393.00 427.00/429.00 1400 315.50/317.50 352.50/354.50 391.50/393.50 427.50/429.50 1500 315.50/317.50 352.50/354.50 391.50/393.50 427.50/429.50 1600 314.50/316.50 351.50/353.50 390.50/392.50 426.50/428.50 1715 314.00/316.00 351.00/353.00 390.00/392.00 426.00/428.00

(C1osing Jun 12) 1715 320.00/322.00 357.50/359.50 397.00/399.00 433.50/435.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.10% 7.10% 7.10% 7.11% 7.08% 7.04% 1100 7.17% 7.15% 7.13% 7.13% 7.09% 7.05% 1200 7.17% 7.15% 7.13% 7.13% 7.10% 7.06% 1300 7.19% 7.17% 7.17% 7.16% 7.12% 7.07% 1400 7.18% 7.16% 7.14% 7.14% 7.11% 7.08% 1500 7.17% 7.16% 7.14% 7.13% 7.10% 7.07% 1600 7.14% 7.14% 7.12% 7.12% 7.09% 7.05% 1715 7.16% 7.14% 7.13% 7.12% 7.08% 7.03%

(C1osing Jun 12) 1715 7.20% 7.18% 7.17% 7.18% 7.16% 7.13% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.02% 7.01% 6.99% 7.02% 7.01% 6.94% 1100 7.03% 7.02% 7.00% 7.02% 7.01% 6.94% 1200 7.03% 7.01% 6.99% 7.02% 7.01% 6.95% 1300 7.04% 7.01% 6.99% 7.02% 7.01% 6.95% 1400 7.06% 7.03% 7.01% 7.04% 7.03% 6.96% 1500 7.05% 7.03% 7.00% 7.03% 7.02% 6.96% 1600 7.02% 7.00% 6.98% 7.01% 7.00% 6.94% 1715 7.00% 6.98% 6.96% 6.99% 6.98% 6.92%

(C1osing Jun 12) 1715 7.12% 7.10% 7.08% 7.11% 7.10% 7.04% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.1600/64.1700 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

