Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.69% 05.69% 05.69%

(Jun 15) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.69% 05.69% 05.69% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 14.50/16.50 53.50/55.50 92.00/94.00 129.75/131.75 1100 14.00/15.50 53.00/55.00 91.50/93.50 129.00/131.00 1200 14.00/16.00 53.00/55.00 92.00/94.00 129.50/131.50 1300 14.25/15.75 53.50/55.50 92.00/94.00 129.50/131.50 1400 15.25/16.00 54.25/55.25 93.00/94.50 130.50/132.50 1500 14.25/15.75 53.50/55.50 92.25/94.25 130.00/132.00 1600 14.50/16.00 53.50/55.50 92.25/94.25 130.00/132.00 1715 14.25/15.75 53.50/55.50 92.25/94.25 130.00/132.00

(C1osing Jun 15) 1715 15.50/17.00 54.50/56.50 93.00/95.00 130.50/132.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 167.00/169.00 204.50/206.50 241.50/243.50 276.50/278.50 1100 166.50/168.50 204.00/206.00 241.00/243.00 276.00/278.00 1200 166.75/168.75 204.00/206.00 241.00/243.00 276.00/278.00 1300 167.00/169.00 204.00/206.00 241.00/243.00 276.00/278.00 1400 167.75/169.75 205.00/207.00 242.00/244.00 277.00/279.00 1500 167.50/169.50 205.00/207.00 242.50/244.50 278.00/280.00 1600 167.50/169.50 205.00/207.00 242.50/244.50 277.75/279.75 1715 167.50/169.50 204.75/206.75 242.00/244.00 277.50/279.50

(C1osing Jun 15) 1715 168.00/170.00 205.00/207.00 242.00/244.00 277.00/279.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 313.50/315.50 350.00/352.00 389.00/391.00 425.00/427.00 1100 313.00/315.00 350.00/352.00 389.00/391.00 425.00/427.00 1200 313.00/315.00 349.50/351.50 388.50/390.50 424.50/426.50 1300 313.00/315.00 350.00/352.00 389.00/391.00 425.00/427.00 1400 314.00/316.00 350.50/352.50 389.50/391.50 425.50/427.50 1500 315.50/317.50 352.50/354.50 391.50/393.50 427.50/429.50 1600 315.00/317.00 352.00/354.00 391.25/393.25 427.50/429.50 1715 315.00/317.00 352.00/354.00 391.25/393.25 427.50/429.50

(C1osing Jun 15) 1715 314.00/316.00 351.00/353.00 390.00/392.00 426.00/428.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.24% 7.17% 7.16% 7.15% 7.11% 7.06% 1100 7.13% 7.12% 7.12% 7.12% 7.09% 7.04% 1200 7.14% 7.15% 7.14% 7.13% 7.09% 7.04% 1300 7.20% 7.16% 7.14% 7.13% 7.09% 7.04% 1400 7.26% 7.21% 7.19% 7.17% 7.12% 7.06% 1500 7.19% 7.18% 7.16% 7.15% 7.12% 7.08% 1600 7.20% 7.17% 7.16% 7.15% 7.11% 7.07% 1715 7.19% 7.17% 7.16% 7.15% 7.10% 7.06%

(C1osing Jun 15) 1715 7.16% 7.14% 7.13% 7.12% 7.08% 7.03% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.03% 7.00% 6.98% 7.01% 6.99% 6.93% 1100 7.01% 6.99% 6.97% 7.00% 6.99% 6.92% 1200 7.01% 6.99% 6.96% 6.99% 6.98% 6.91% 1300 7.01% 6.98% 6.96% 7.00% 6.98% 6.92% 1400 7.03% 7.00% 6.97% 7.00% 6.99% 6.92% 1500 7.05% 7.04% 7.01% 7.04% 7.02% 6.96% 1600 7.05% 7.02% 7.00% 7.03% 7.02% 6.95% 1715 7.04% 7.02% 7.00% 7.03% 7.02% 6.95%

(C1osing Jun 15) 1715 7.00% 6.98% 6.96% 6.99% 6.98% 6.92% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.2400/64.2500 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com