Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.69% 05.69% 05.69%

(Jun 16) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.69% 05.69% 05.69% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 13.00/14.50 52.25/54.25 91.25/93.25 129.00/131.00 1100 13.25/14.75 52.50/54.50 91.25/93.25 129.00/131.00 1200 13.75/14.75 53.00/55.00 92.25/94.25 130.00/132.00 1300 13.25/14.75 52.75/54.75 91.75/93.75 129.50/131.50 1400 13.25/14.25 52.50/54.50 91.50/93.50 129.50/131.50 1500 13.25/14.25 52.50/54.50 91.50/93.50 129.50/131.50 1600 13.00/14.50 52.50/54.50 91.50/93.50 129.50/131.50 1715 13.00/14.50 52.50/54.50 91.50/93.50 129.50/131.50

(C1osing Jun 16) 1715 14.25/15.75 53.50/55.50 92.25/94.25 130.00/132.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 166.50/168.50 204.00/206.00 241.50/243.50 276.50/278.50 1100 166.50/168.50 204.00/206.00 241.50/243.50 276.50/278.50 1200 167.50/169.50 205.00/207.00 242.50/244.50 277.75/279.75 1300 167.00/169.00 204.50/206.50 242.00/244.00 277.50/279.50 1400 167.00/169.00 204.75/206.75 242.50/244.50 278.00/280.00 1500 167.00/169.00 205.00/207.00 243.00/245.00 279.00/281.00 1600 167.00/169.00 205.00/207.00 243.00/245.00 279.00/281.00 1715 167.00/169.00 205.00/207.00 243.00/245.00 279.00/281.00

(C1osing Jun 16) 1715 167.50/169.50 204.75/206.75 242.00/244.00 277.50/279.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 313.50/315.50 350.50/352.50 389.50/391.50 426.00/428.00 1100 313.50/315.50 350.50/352.50 389.50/391.50 426.00/428.00 1200 315.00/317.00 352.00/354.00 391.00/393.00 427.00/429.00 1300 315.00/317.00 352.50/354.50 392.00/394.00 428.50/430.50 1400 315.50/317.50 353.00/355.00 392.50/394.50 429.00/431.00 1500 316.50/318.50 354.00/356.00 393.50/395.50 430.00/432.00 1600 316.50/318.50 354.00/356.00 393.50/395.50 430.00/432.00 1715 316.50/318.50 354.00/356.00 393.50/395.50 430.00/432.00

(C1osing Jun 16) 1715 315.00/317.00 352.00/354.00 391.25/393.25 427.50/429.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.20% 7.19% 7.18% 7.17% 7.13% 7.08% 1100 7.25% 7.21% 7.19% 7.18% 7.13% 7.09% 1200 7.33% 7.28% 7.25% 7.22% 7.17% 7.12% 1300 7.28% 7.25% 7.22% 7.20% 7.15% 7.10% 1400 7.24% 7.23% 7.22% 7.20% 7.16% 7.12% 1500 7.23% 7.22% 7.21% 7.20% 7.16% 7.13% 1600 7.23% 7.22% 7.21% 7.19% 7.16% 7.13% 1715 7.23% 7.22% 7.21% 7.20% 7.16% 7.13%

(C1osing Jun 16) 1715 7.19% 7.17% 7.16% 7.15% 7.10% 7.06% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.06% 7.02% 7.00% 7.03% 7.02% 6.95% 1100 7.06% 7.03% 7.01% 7.04% 7.02% 6.96% 1200 7.09% 7.06% 7.03% 7.07% 7.04% 6.97% 1300 7.08% 7.06% 7.04% 7.08% 7.07% 7.00% 1400 7.10% 7.07% 7.05% 7.09% 7.08% 7.01% 1500 7.12% 7.09% 7.07% 7.11% 7.09% 7.02% 1600 7.12% 7.09% 7.07% 7.11% 7.09% 7.02% 1715 7.12% 7.09% 7.07% 7.11% 7.09% 7.02%

(C1osing Jun 16) 1715 7.04% 7.02% 7.00% 7.03% 7.02% 6.95% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.1075/64.1175 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com