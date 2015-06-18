Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50

05.71% 05.71% 05.71%

(Jun 17) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.69% 05.69% 05.69% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.00/10.50 48.50/50.50 87.50/89.50 125.50/127.50 1100 09.00/10.50 48.50/50.50 87.50/89.50 125.50/127.50 1200 09.00/10.50 48.25/50.25 87.50/89.50 125.50/127.50 1300 09.00/11.00 48.50/50.50 87.50/89.50 125.50/127.50 1400 09.00/10.50 48.25/50.25 87.50/89.50 125.50/127.50 1500 09.00/10.50 48.50/50.50 87.50/89.50 125.50/127.50 1600 09.50/10.50 48.50/50.50 87.50/89.50 125.50/127.50 1715 09.00/10.50 48.50/50.50 87.50/89.50 125.50/127.50

(C1osing Jun 17) 1715 13.00/14.50 52.50/54.50 91.50/93.50 129.50/131.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 163.50/165.50 201.50/203.50 239.50/241.50 275.50/277.50 1100 163.50/165.50 201.50/203.50 239.50/241.50 275.50/277.50 1200 163.25/165.25 201.25/203.25 239.25/241.25 275.00/277.00 1300 163.00/165.00 201.00/203.00 239.00/241.00 275.00/277.00 1400 163.50/165.50 201.50/203.50 239.50/241.50 275.50/277.50 1500 163.00/165.00 201.00/203.00 239.00/241.00 275.00/277.00 1600 163.25/165.25 201.00/203.00 239.00/241.00 275.00/277.00 1715 163.00/165.00 200.75/202.75 238.50/240.50 274.50/276.50

(C1osing Jun 17) 1715 167.00/169.00 205.00/207.00 243.00/245.00 279.00/281.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 313.50/315.50 351.00/353.00 390.50/392.50 427.00/429.00 1100 313.50/315.50 351.00/353.00 390.50/392.50 427.00/429.00 1200 313.00/315.00 350.50/352.50 390.25/392.25 427.00/429.00 1300 312.50/314.50 350.00/352.00 390.00/392.00 426.50/428.50 1400 313.50/315.50 351.00/353.00 391.00/393.00 427.50/429.50 1500 312.50/314.50 350.00/352.00 389.50/391.50 426.00/428.00 1600 312.50/314.50 350.00/352.00 390.00/392.00 426.50/428.50 1715 312.00/314.00 349.50/351.50 389.00/391.00 425.50/427.50

(C1osing Jun 17) 1715 316.50/318.50 354.00/356.00 393.50/395.50 430.00/432.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.23% 7.23% 7.23% 7.23% 7.19% 7.16% 1100 7.23% 7.23% 7.23% 7.23% 7.20% 7.17% 1200 7.20% 7.23% 7.23% 7.23% 7.19% 7.16% 1300 7.25% 7.23% 7.23% 7.22% 7.18% 7.16% 1400 7.22% 7.24% 7.25% 7.25% 7.21% 7.18% 1500 7.24% 7.24% 7.24% 7.22% 7.19% 7.16% 1600 7.25% 7.24% 7.24% 7.23% 7.19% 7.16% 1715 7.25% 7.24% 7.24% 7.23% 7.19% 7.15%

(C1osing Jun 17) 1715 7.23% 7.22% 7.21% 7.20% 7.16% 7.13% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.15% 7.13% 7.11% 7.15% 7.12% 7.05% 1100 7.15% 7.14% 7.12% 7.16% 7.13% 7.06% 1200 7.14% 7.13% 7.11% 7.15% 7.13% 7.06% 1300 7.14% 7.12% 7.10% 7.15% 7.12% 7.06% 1400 7.17% 7.15% 7.13% 7.18% 7.15% 7.09% 1500 7.15% 7.12% 7.10% 7.15% 7.12% 7.05% 1600 7.15% 7.12% 7.10% 7.15% 7.12% 7.06% 1715 7.14% 7.12% 7.10% 7.14% 7.11% 7.05%

(C1osing Jun 17) 1715 7.12% 7.09% 7.07% 7.11% 7.09% 7.02% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.7300/63.7400 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com