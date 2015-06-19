Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50

05.73% 05.73% 05.73%

(Jun 18) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50

05.71% 05.71% 05.71% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.00/09.00 47.50/49.50 86.50/88.50 124.50/126.50 1100 07.75/09.25 47.00/49.00 86.00/88.00 123.50/125.50 1200 08.00/09.50 47.00/49.00 86.00/88.00 123.50/125.50 1300 08.00/09.00 47.00/49.00 86.00/88.00 123.50/125.50 1400 08.00/09.00 47.00/49.00 86.00/88.00 123.50/125.50 1500 08.00/09.00 47.00/49.00 86.00/88.00 124.00/126.00 1600 08.00/09.50 47.25/49.25 86.50/88.50 124.50/126.50 1715 08.00/09.00 47.00/49.00 86.00/88.00 124.00/126.00

(C1osing Jun 18) 1715 09.00/10.50 48.50/50.50 87.50/89.50 125.50/127.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 162.00/164.00 199.75/201.75 237.50/239.50 273.50/275.50 1100 161.00/163.00 199.00/201.00 237.00/239.00 273.00/275.00 1200 161.00/163.00 198.75/200.75 236.50/238.50 272.50/274.50 1300 161.00/163.00 198.75/200.70 236.50/238.50 272.50/274.50 1400 161.00/163.00 199.00/201.00 237.00/239.00 273.00/275.00 1500 162.00/164.00 200.00/202.00 238.00/240.00 274.50/276.50 1600 162.50/164.50 200.50/202.50 238.50/240.50 275.00/277.00 1715 162.00/164.00 200.00/202.00 238.00/240.00 274.50/276.50

(C1osing Jun 18) 1715 163.00/165.00 200.75/202.75 238.50/240.50 274.50/276.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 311.00/313.00 348.50/350.50 388.00/390.00 424.50/426.50 1100 310.50/312.50 348.00/350.00 387.50/389.50 424.00/426.00 1200 310.50/312.50 348.00/350.00 387.50/389.50 424.00/426.00 1300 310.50/312.50 348.00/350.00 387.50/389.50 424.00/426.00 1400 311.00/313.00 348.50/350.50 388.25/389.25 425.00/427.00 1500 313.00/315.00 351.00/353.00 391.00/393.00 428.00/430.00 1600 313.50/315.50 351.50/353.50 391.50/393.50 428.50/430.50 1715 313.00/315.00 351.00/353.00 391.00/393.00 428.00/430.00

(C1osing Jun 18) 1715 312.00/314.00 349.50/351.50 389.00/391.00 425.50/427.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.29% 7.27% 7.26% 7.24% 7.19% 7.16% 1100 7.21% 7.22% 7.20% 7.19% 7.16% 7.14% 1200 7.22% 7.21% 7.20% 7.19% 7.15% 7.12% 1300 7.21% 7.21% 7.19% 7.18% 7.15% 7.12% 1400 7.22% 7.22% 7.20% 7.19% 7.16% 7.14% 1500 7.23% 7.24% 7.24% 7.25% 7.21% 7.18% 1600 7.28% 7.28% 7.28% 7.27% 7.24% 7.20% 1715 7.24% 7.24% 7.25% 7.26% 7.22% 7.19%

(C1osing Jun 18) 1715 7.25% 7.24% 7.24% 7.23% 7.19% 7.15% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.14% 7.12% 7.10% 7.15% 7.12% 7.05% 1100 7.13% 7.11% 7.09% 7.14% 7.11% 7.04% 1200 7.11% 7.10% 7.08% 7.14% 7.10% 7.04% 1300 7.11% 7.10% 7.08% 7.13% 7.10% 7.04% 1400 7.13% 7.12% 7.10% 7.16% 7.12% 7.06% 1500 7.18% 7.18% 7.16% 7.22% 7.19% 7.12% 1600 7.20% 7.19% 7.18% 7.24% 7.20% 7.13% 1715 7.19% 7.19% 7.17% 7.23% 7.20% 7.13%

(C1osing Jun 18) 1715 7.14% 7.12% 7.10% 7.14% 7.11% 7.05% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.5500/63.5600 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com