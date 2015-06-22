Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/02.70 01.10/01.35 01.10/01.35

06.32% 06.32% 06.32%

(Jun 19) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50

05.73% 05.73% 05.73% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 06.50/08.00 45.50/47.50 84.50/86.50 122.50/124.50 1100 06.50/08.00 45.50/47.50 84.50/86.50 122.50/124.50 1200 06.75/08.25 45.50/47.50 84.50/86.50 122.50/124.50 1300 06.75/08.25 45.50/47.50 84.50/86.50 122.50/124.50 1400 07.00/08.00 46.00/48.00 85.00/87.00 123.00/125.00 1500 07.00/08.00 46.00/47.50 85.25/87.25 123.50/125.50 1600 06.50/08.00 45.50/47.50 84.50/86.50 122.50/124.50 1715 06.75/08.25 45.50/47.50 84.50/86.50 122.50/124.50

(C1osing Jun 19) 1715 08.00/09.00 47.00/49.00 86.00/88.00 124.00/126.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 160.50/162.50 199.00/201.00 237.50/239.50 274.00/276.00 1100 160.50/162.50 198.75/200.75 237.00/239.00 273.50/275.50 1200 160.50/162.50 198.50/200.50 236.50/238.50 272.50/274.50 1300 160.50/162.50 198.50/200.50 236.50/238.50 272.50/274.50 1400 161.00/163.00 199.00/201.00 237.00/239.00 273.50/275.50 1500 161.50/163.50 199.75/201.75 237.75/239.75 274.00/276.00 1600 160.50/162.50 198.50/200.50 236.50/238.50 272.75/274.75 1715 160.50/162.50 198.50/200.50 236.50/238.50 273.00/275.00

(C1osing Jun 19) 1715 162.00/164.00 200.00/202.00 238.00/240.00 274.50/276.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 312.50/314.50 351.00/353.00 391.50/393.50 429.00/431.00 1100 312.00/314.00 350.00/352.00 390.00/392.00 427.00/429.00 1200 311.00/313.00 349.00/351.00 389.50/391.50 426.50/428.50 1300 310.50/312.50 348.50/350.50 389.00/391.00 426.00/428.00 1400 312.00/314.00 350.50/352.50 391.00/393.00 428.00/430.00 1500 312.50/314.50 350.50/352.50 390.50/392.50 427.50/429.50 1600 311.00/313.00 349.00/351.00 389.25/391.25 426.50/428.50 1715 311.00/313.00 349.00/351.00 389.50/391.50 426.50/428.50

(C1osing Jun 19) 1715 313.00/315.00 351.00/353.00 391.00/393.00 428.00/430.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.21% 7.23% 7.24% 7.25% 7.23% 7.22% 1100 7.21% 7.23% 7.24% 7.25% 7.22% 7.20% 1200 7.22% 7.23% 7.24% 7.25% 7.22% 7.19% 1300 7.22% 7.23% 7.24% 7.25% 7.22% 7.19% 1400 7.29% 7.27% 7.27% 7.27% 7.23% 7.20% 1500 7.26% 7.29% 7.30% 7.30% 7.26% 7.22% 1600 7.20% 7.22% 7.23% 7.24% 7.21% 7.18% 1715 7.22% 7.23% 7.24% 7.25% 7.22% 7.19%

(C1osing Jun 19) 1715 7.24% 7.24% 7.25% 7.26% 7.22% 7.19% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.22% 7.21% 7.20% 7.27% 7.24% 7.17% 1100 7.20% 7.20% 7.18% 7.24% 7.20% 7.14% 1200 7.18% 7.17% 7.16% 7.23% 7.20% 7.13% 1300 7.18% 7.16% 7.15% 7.22% 7.19% 7.12% 1400 7.20% 7.19% 7.19% 7.25% 7.22% 7.15% 1500 7.22% 7.21% 7.19% 7.25% 7.21% 7.15% 1600 7.18% 7.17% 7.16% 7.22% 7.19% 7.12% 1715 7.19% 7.17% 7.16% 7.23% 7.19% 7.13%

(C1osing Jun 19) 1715 7.19% 7.19% 7.17% 7.23% 7.20% 7.13% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.5100/63.5200 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com