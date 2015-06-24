Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.73% 05.73% 05.73%

(Jun 22) 1000 02.20/02.70 01.10/01.35 01.10/01.35

06.32% 06.32% 06.32% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 05.50/06.50 44.50/45.50 83.25/84.75 120.75/122.75 1100 05.25/06.75 44.00/46.00 83.00/85.00 120.75/122.70 1200 05.00/06.50 44.00/46.00 83.25/85.25 121.25/123.25 1300 05.00/06.50 44.00/46.00 83.25/85.25 121.25/123.25 1400 05.25/06.75 44.00/46.00 83.00/85.00 121.00/123.00 1500 05.50/06.50 44.50/45.50 83.25/84.75 121.00/123.00 1600 05.50/06.50 44.50/45.50 83.25/84.75 121.00/123.00 1715 05.50/06.50 44.00/46.00 83.00/85.00 121.00/123.00

(C1osing Jun 22) 1715 06.75/08.25 45.50/47.50 84.50/86.50 122.50/124.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 158.50/160.50 196.50/198.50 234.50/236.50 270.50/272.50 1100 158.50/160.50 196.50/198.50 234.50/236.50 271.00/273.00 1200 159.00/161.00 197.00/199.00 235.00/237.00 271.50/273.50 1300 159.00/161.00 197.00/199.00 235.00/237.00 271.50/273.50 1400 159.00/161.00 197.00/199.00 235.00/237.00 271.50/273.50 1500 159.00/161.00 197.00/199.00 235.00/237.00 271.50/273.50 1600 159.00/161.00 197.25/199.25 235.50/237.50 272.00/274.00 1715 159.00/161.00 197.00/199.00 235.00/237.00 271.50/273.50

(C1osing Jun 22) 1715 160.50/162.50 198.50/200.50 236.50/238.50 273.00/275.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 308.50/310.50 346.00/348.00 386.00/388.00 423.00/425.00 1100 309.50/311.50 347.50/349.50 388.00/390.00 425.00/427.00 1200 309.50/311.50 347.50/349.50 388.00/390.00 425.00/427.00 1300 310.00/312.00 348.00/350.00 388.50/390.50 425.50/427.50 1400 310.00/312.00 348.50/350.50 389.00/391.00 426.00/428.00 1500 310.00/312.00 348.50/350.50 389.00/391.00 426.50/428.50 1600 310.50/312.50 348.50/350.50 389.00/391.00 426.50/428.50 1715 310.00/312.00 348.00/350.00 388.50/390.50 426.00/428.00

(C1osing Jun 22) 1715 311.00/313.00 349.00/351.00 389.50/391.50 426.50/428.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.16% 7.19% 7.20% 7.20% 7.17% 7.15% 1100 7.17% 7.19% 7.20% 7.21% 7.17% 7.15% 1200 7.16% 7.21% 7.23% 7.23% 7.19% 7.16% 1300 7.16% 7.21% 7.23% 7.23% 7.20% 7.17% 1400 7.17% 7.19% 7.22% 7.23% 7.19% 7.17% 1500 7.17% 7.19% 7.22% 7.23% 7.20% 7.17% 1600 7.17% 7.19% 7.22% 7.23% 7.20% 7.18% 1715 7.17% 7.19% 7.22% 7.23% 7.20% 7.17%

(C1osing Jun 22) 1715 7.22% 7.23% 7.24% 7.25% 7.22% 7.19% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.14% 7.13% 7.11% 7.17% 7.14% 7.07% 1100 7.16% 7.16% 7.14% 7.21% 7.18% 7.11% 1200 7.17% 7.15% 7.14% 7.21% 7.17% 7.11% 1300 7.18% 7.17% 7.16% 7.23% 7.19% 7.12% 1400 7.17% 7.17% 7.16% 7.23% 7.20% 7.13% 1500 7.17% 7.17% 7.16% 7.23% 7.20% 7.13% 1600 7.19% 7.18% 7.17% 7.23% 7.20% 7.13% 1715 7.17% 7.17% 7.16% 7.22% 7.20% 7.13%

(C1osing Jun 22) 1715 7.19% 7.17% 7.16% 7.23% 7.19% 7.13% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.5850/63.5950 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com