Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/05.75 01.00/01.75 03.00/04.00

05.74% 05.74% 05.74%

(Jun 24) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.73% 05.73% 05.73% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 00.75/01.75 39.50/41.50 78.50/80.50 116.25/118.25 1100 00.75/01.75 39.50/41.50 78.50/80.50 116.50/118.50 1200 00.75/01.75 39.50/41.50 78.50/80.50 116.25/118.25 1300 00.75/01.75 39.50/41.50 78.50/80.50 116.25/118.25 1400 00.50/02.00 39.25/41.25 78.25/80.25 116.25/118.25 1500 00.75/01.50 39.50/41.50 78.50/80.50 116.00/118.00 1600 00.75/01.75 39.50/41.50 78.50/80.50 116.25/118.25 1715 00.75/01.75 39.50/41.00 78.50/80.50 116.25/118.25

(C1osing Jun 24) 1715 04.50/05.50 43.00/45.00 82.00/84.00 120.00/122.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 154.00/156.00 192.00/194.00 230.00/232.00 266.50/268.50 1100 154.50/156.50 192.50/194.50 230.50/232.50 267.00/269.00 1200 154.00/156.00 192.00/194.00 230.00/232.00 266.50/268.50 1300 154.00/156.00 192.00/194.00 230.00/232.00 266.50/268.50 1400 154.25/156.25 192.25/194.25 230.25/232.25 266.50/268.50 1500 154.00/156.00 192.00/194.00 230.00/232.00 266.50/268.50 1600 154.00/156.00 192.00/194.00 230.00/232.00 266.00/268.00 1715 154.00/156.00 192.00/194.00 230.00/232.00 266.00/268.00

(C1osing Jun 24) 1715 158.00/160.00 196.00/198.00 234.00/236.00 270.50/272.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 305.00/307.00 343.00/345.00 383.50/385.50 421.00/423.00 1100 305.50/307.50 344.00/346.00 384.50/386.50 422.00/424.00 1200 305.00/307.00 343.00/345.00 383.50/385.50 421.00/423.00 1300 305.00/307.00 343.00/345.00 383.50/385.50 421.00/423.00 1400 304.75/306.75 342.75/344.75 383.00/385.00 420.50/422.50 1500 304.50/306.50 342.50/344.50 383.00/385.00 420.50/422.50 1600 304.00/306.00 342.00/344.00 382.50/384.50 420.00/422.00 1715 304.00/306.00 342.00/344.00 382.50/384.50 420.00/422.00

(C1osing Jun 24) 1715 309.00/311.00 347.50/349.50 388.00/390.00 425.50/427.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.26% 7.24% 7.23% 7.23% 7.19% 7.16% 1100 7.26% 7.24% 7.25% 7.25% 7.21% 7.18% 1200 7.26% 7.24% 7.23% 7.23% 7.19% 7.17% 1300 7.26% 7.24% 7.24% 7.23% 7.19% 7.17% 1400 7.22% 7.22% 7.24% 7.25% 7.20% 7.18% 1500 7.26% 7.24% 7.22% 7.23% 7.19% 7.17% 1600 7.26% 7.24% 7.24% 7.23% 7.19% 7.17% 1715 7.22% 7.24% 7.23% 7.23% 7.19% 7.16%

(C1osing Jun 24) 1715 7.21% 7.21% 7.23% 7.24% 7.20% 7.18% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.17% 7.16% 7.15% 7.23% 7.18% 7.13% 1100 7.19% 7.18% 7.17% 7.25% 7.20% 7.15% 1200 7.17% 7.17% 7.15% 7.23% 7.18% 7.13% 1300 7.17% 7.17% 7.15% 7.24% 7.19% 7.14% 1400 7.18% 7.16% 7.15% 7.23% 7.18% 7.13% 1500 7.18% 7.16% 7.15% 7.23% 7.18% 7.13% 1600 7.16% 7.14% 7.13% 7.22% 7.17% 7.12% 1715 7.16% 7.14% 7.13% 7.21% 7.17% 7.12%

(C1osing Jun 24) 1715 7.18% 7.17% 7.17% 7.24% 7.21% 7.14% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.6175/63.6275 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com