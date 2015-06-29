Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/05.50 03.00/04.00 01.00/01.50

05.74% 05.74% 05.74%

(Jun 25) 1000 04.00/05.75 01.00/01.75 03.00/04.00

05.74% 05.74% 05.74% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 37.50/39.50 76.50/78.50 114.50/116.50 152.25/154.25 1100 38.00/40.00 77.00/79.00 114.75/116.75 152.50/154.50 1200 38.00/40.00 77.00/79.00 114.75/116.75 152.50/154.50 1300 37.75/39.75 76.75/78.75 114.75/116.75 152.50/154.50 1400 38.00/39.75 77.00/78.75 115.00/116.75 153.00/154.50 1500 37.75/39.75 76.75/78.75 114.50/116.50 152.50/154.50 1600 38.00/40.00 77.00/79.00 114.75/116.70 152.50/154.50 1715 38.00/40.00 77.00/79.00 114.75/116.75 152.50/154.50

(C1osing Jun 25) 1715 39.50/41.00 78.50/80.50 116.25/118.25 154.00/156.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 190.25/192.25 228.00/230.00 264.00/266.00 302.00/304.00 1100 190.50/192.50 228.50/230.50 265.00/267.00 303.00/305.00 1200 190.50/192.50 228.50/230.50 265.00/267.00 303.00/305.00 1300 190.50/192.50 228.50/230.50 265.00/267.00 303.00/305.00 1400 190.75/192.75 228.75/230.75 265.00/267.00 303.00/305.00 1500 190.50/192.50 228.50/230.50 264.50/266.50 302.50/304.50 1600 190.50/192.50 228.50/230.50 264.50/266.50 302.50/304.50 1715 190.50/192.50 228.50/230.50 264.50/266.50 302.50/304.50

(C1osing Jun 25) 1715 192.00/194.00 230.00/232.00 266.00/268.00 304.00/306.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 340.00/342.00 380.00/382.00 417.00/419.00 451.50/453.50 1100 341.00/343.00 381.50/383.50 419.00/421.00 453.50/455.50 1200 341.00/343.00 381.50/383.50 419.00/421.00 454.00/456.00 1300 341.00/343.00 381.50/383.50 418.50/420.50 453.00/455.00 1400 341.00/343.00 381.25/383.25 418.50/420.50 453.00/455.00 1500 340.50/342.50 381.00/383.00 418.50/420.50 453.50/455.50 1600 340.50/342.50 381.00/383.00 418.50/420.50 453.50/455.50 1715 340.50/342.50 381.00/383.00 418.50/420.50 453.50/455.50

(C1osing Jun 25) 1715 342.00/344.00 382.50/384.50 420.00/422.00 00.75/01.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.12% 7.17% 7.20% 7.20% 7.17% 7.14% 1100 7.22% 7.22% 7.22% 7.22% 7.18% 7.16% 1200 7.22% 7.22% 7.22% 7.22% 7.18% 7.16% 1300 7.17% 7.20% 7.22% 7.22% 7.18% 7.16% 1400 7.20% 7.21% 7.23% 7.23% 7.19% 7.17% 1500 7.17% 7.20% 7.21% 7.22% 7.18% 7.16% 1600 7.22% 7.22% 7.22% 7.22% 7.18% 7.16% 1715 7.21% 7.21% 7.22% 7.22% 7.18% 7.15%

(C1osing Jun 25) 1715 7.22% 7.24% 7.23% 7.23% 7.19% 7.16% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.14% 7.12% 7.11% 7.19% 7.14% 7.09% 1100 7.16% 7.15% 7.13% 7.22% 7.17% 7.12% 1200 7.17% 7.15% 7.14% 7.22% 7.17% 7.13% 1300 7.17% 7.15% 7.14% 7.22% 7.16% 7.12% 1400 7.17% 7.15% 7.14% 7.22% 7.17% 7.12% 1500 7.15% 7.14% 7.13% 7.21% 7.17% 7.13% 1600 7.15% 7.14% 7.13% 7.21% 7.16% 7.13% 1715 7.15% 7.13% 7.12% 7.21% 7.16% 7.12%

(C1osing Jun 25) 1715 7.16% 7.14% 7.13% 7.21% 7.17% 7.12% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.6400/63.6500 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com