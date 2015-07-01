Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.72% 05.72% 05.72%

(Jun 29) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.72% 05.72% 05.72% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 35.50/37.00 74.00/76.00 111.75/113.75 149.50/151.50 1100 35.50/37.50 74.50/76.50 112.50/114.50 150.50/152.50 1200 35.50/37.00 74.25/76.25 112.00/114.00 150.00/152.00 1300 35.50/37.00 74.25/76.25 112.00/114.00 150.00/152.00 1400 35.25/36.75 74.00/76.00 112.00/114.00 150.00/152.00 1500 35.00/37.00 74.00/76.00 112.00/114.00 150.00/152.00 1600 35.00/37.00 74.00/76.00 111.75/113.75 149.50/151.50 1715 35.75/36.75 74.50/76.00 112.00/114.00 150.00/152.00

(C1osing Jun 29) 1715 37.00/38.00 75.75/77.25 113.25/115.25 151.00/153.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 187.50/189.50 225.50/227.50 261.50/263.50 299.00/301.00 1100 188.50/190.50 226.50/228.50 262.50/264.50 300.00/302.00 1200 188.00/190.00 226.00/228.00 262.00/264.00 300.00/302.00 1300 188.00/190.00 226.00/228.00 262.00/264.00 299.50/301.50 1400 188.00/190.00 226.00/228.00 262.00/264.00 299.50/301.50 1500 188.00/190.00 226.00/228.00 262.00/264.00 299.50/301.50 1600 187.50/189.50 225.50/227.50 261.50/263.50 299.00/301.00 1715 188.00/190.00 226.00/228.00 262.00/264.00 299.50/301.50

(C1osing Jun 29) 1715 189.00/191.00 227.00/229.00 263.00/265.00 300.50/302.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 336.50/338.50 376.50/378.50 414.00/416.00 448.50/450.50 1100 337.50/339.50 378.00/380.00 415.50/417.50 450.00/452.00 1200 337.50/339.50 378.00/380.00 415.50/417.50 450.00/452.00 1300 337.00/339.00 377.50/379.50 415.00/417.00 449.50/451.50 1400 337.00/339.00 377.50/379.50 415.00/417.00 449.50/451.50 1500 337.00/339.00 377.50/379.50 415.00/417.00 449.50/451.50 1600 336.50/338.50 377.00/379.00 414.50/416.50 449.00/451.00 1715 337.00/339.00 377.50/379.50 415.00/417.00 449.50/451.50

(C1osing Jun 29) 1715 338.00/340.00 378.00/380.00 415.00/417.00 449.50/451.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.15% 7.16% 7.17% 7.17% 7.14% 7.12% 1100 7.21% 7.21% 7.22% 7.23% 7.18% 7.16% 1200 7.16% 7.18% 7.19% 7.20% 7.16% 7.14% 1300 7.16% 7.18% 7.19% 7.20% 7.16% 7.14% 1400 7.11% 7.16% 7.19% 7.20% 7.16% 7.14% 1500 7.12% 7.16% 7.20% 7.21% 7.17% 7.15% 1600 7.12% 7.17% 7.18% 7.18% 7.15% 7.13% 1715 7.17% 7.19% 7.20% 7.21% 7.18% 7.15%

(C1osing Jun 29) 1715 7.15% 7.17% 7.18% 7.18% 7.15% 7.12% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.12% 7.09% 7.09% 7.15% 7.11% 7.06% 1100 7.15% 7.12% 7.11% 7.18% 7.14% 7.08% 1200 7.13% 7.12% 7.11% 7.18% 7.14% 7.08% 1300 7.13% 7.11% 7.10% 7.17% 7.13% 7.07% 1400 7.13% 7.11% 7.10% 7.17% 7.13% 7.07% 1500 7.14% 7.11% 7.11% 7.18% 7.13% 7.08% 1600 7.13% 7.10% 7.10% 7.17% 7.13% 7.07% 1715 7.14% 7.12% 7.11% 7.18% 7.14% 7.08%

(C1osing Jun 29) 1715 7.12% 7.09% 7.08% 7.15% 7.10% 7.05% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.6400/63.6500 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com