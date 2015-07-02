Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.73% 05.73% 05.73%

(Jun 30) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.72% 05.72% 05.72% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 34.25/35.75 73.25/75.25 111.00/113.00 148.75/150.75 1100 34.75/35.75 73.50/75.00 111.00/113.00 149.00/151.00 1200 34.00/35.00 73.00/74.50 110.75/112.75 148.50/150.50 1300 34.00/35.50 72.75/74.75 110.75/112.75 148.75/150.75 1400 34.00/35.50 73.00/75.00 111.00/113.00 149.00/151.00 1500 34.00/35.50 73.00/74.50 111.00/113.00 149.00/151.00 1600 34.00/35.50 73.00/74.50 111.00/113.00 149.00/151.00 1715 34.25/35.25 73.00/74.50 111.00/113.00 149.00/151.00

(C1osing Jun 30) 1715 35.75/36.75 74.50/76.00 112.00/114.00 150.00/152.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 186.75/188.75 224.50/226.50 260.50/262.50 298.00/300.00 1100 187.00/189.00 225.00/227.00 261.00/263.00 299.00/301.00 1200 186.50/188.50 224.50/226.50 260.50/262.50 298.50/300.50 1300 187.00/189.00 225.25/227.25 261.25/263.25 299.00/301.00 1400 187.00/189.00 225.00/227.00 261.00/263.00 298.75/300.75 1500 187.00/189.00 225.00/227.00 261.00/263.00 299.00/301.00 1600 187.00/189.00 225.00/227.00 261.00/263.00 298.50/300.50 1715 187.00/189.00 225.00/227.00 261.00/263.00 298.50/300.50

(C1osing Jun 30) 1715 188.00/190.00 226.00/228.00 262.00/264.00 299.50/301.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 335.50/337.50 376.00/378.00 413.50/415.50 448.00/450.00 1100 336.50/338.50 377.00/379.00 414.50/416.50 449.00/451.00 1200 336.00/338.00 376.50/378.50 414.00/416.00 449.00/451.00 1300 336.50/338.50 377.00/379.00 414.50/416.50 449.50/451.50 1400 336.25/338.25 376.75/378.75 414.25/416.25 449.00/451.00 1500 336.50/338.50 377.00/379.00 414.50/416.50 449.50/451.50 1600 336.00/338.00 376.50/378.50 414.00/416.00 449.00/451.00 1715 336.00/338.00 376.50/378.50 414.00/416.00 449.00/451.00

(C1osing Jun 30) 1715 337.00/339.00 377.50/379.50 415.00/417.00 449.50/451.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.18% 7.21% 7.21% 7.21% 7.17% 7.14% 1100 7.22% 7.22% 7.22% 7.22% 7.18% 7.16% 1200 7.09% 7.17% 7.20% 7.20% 7.17% 7.15% 1300 7.13% 7.18% 7.21% 7.22% 7.19% 7.17% 1400 7.14% 7.20% 7.22% 7.23% 7.19% 7.16% 1500 7.13% 7.18% 7.23% 7.23% 7.19% 7.17% 1600 7.13% 7.18% 7.23% 7.23% 7.19% 7.17% 1715 7.13% 7.18% 7.22% 7.23% 7.19% 7.16%

(C1osing Jun 30) 1715 7.17% 7.19% 7.20% 7.21% 7.18% 7.15% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.13% 7.11% 7.11% 7.17% 7.13% 7.08% 1100 7.15% 7.14% 7.13% 7.19% 7.15% 7.10% 1200 7.14% 7.13% 7.12% 7.19% 7.14% 7.10% 1300 7.16% 7.14% 7.13% 7.20% 7.15% 7.11% 1400 7.16% 7.14% 7.13% 7.20% 7.15% 7.10% 1500 7.16% 7.14% 7.14% 7.20% 7.16% 7.11% 1600 7.16% 7.13% 7.12% 7.19% 7.15% 7.10% 1715 7.15% 7.13% 7.12% 7.19% 7.15% 7.10%

(C1osing Jun 30) 1715 7.14% 7.12% 7.11% 7.18% 7.14% 7.08% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.6050/63.6150 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com