Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50

05.74% 05.74% 05.74%

(Jul 1) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.72% 05.72% 05.72% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 30.75/31.75 69.50/71.00 107.50/109.50 145.50/147.50 1100 30.50/32.00 70.00/71.50 108.00/110.00 146.00/148.00 1200 30.50/32.00 70.00/71.50 108.00/110.00 146.00/148.00 1300 30.50/32.00 69.50/71.50 107.50/109.50 145.50/147.50 1400 30.75/31.75 69.75/71.75 107.50/109.50 145.50/147.50 1500 30.50/32.00 69.50/71.50 107.00/109.00 144.50/146.50 1600 30.50/32.00 69.50/71.00 107.00/109.00 144.50/146.50 1715 30.25/31.75 69.00/71.00 106.50/108.50 144.00/146.00

(C1osing Jul 1) 1715 34.25/35.25 73.00/74.50 111.00/113.00 149.00/151.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 183.50/185.50 221.50/223.50 257.50/259.50 295.50/297.50 1100 184.00/186.00 222.00/224.00 258.00/260.00 296.00/298.00 1200 184.00/186.00 222.00/224.00 258.00/260.00 296.00/298.00 1300 183.50/185.50 221.50/223.50 257.50/259.50 295.50/297.50 1400 183.50/185.50 221.50/223.50 257.50/259.50 295.25/297.25 1500 182.25/184.25 220.00/222.00 255.50/257.50 293.00/295.00 1600 182.25/184.25 220.00/222.00 255.50/257.50 293.00/295.00 1715 181.50/183.50 219.00/221.00 254.50/256.50 291.50/293.50

(C1osing Jul 1) 1715 187.00/189.00 225.00/227.00 261.00/263.00 298.50/300.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 333.50/335.50 373.50/375.50 411.00/413.00 445.50/447.50 1100 334.00/336.00 374.00/376.00 411.00/413.00 445.50/447.50 1200 334.00/336.00 374.00/376.00 411.00/413.00 445.50/447.50 1300 333.50/335.50 373.50/375.50 410.50/412.50 445.00/447.00 1400 332.50/334.50 372.50/374.50 410.00/412.00 444.50/446.50 1500 330.50/332.50 370.50/372.50 407.50/409.50 442.00/444.00 1600 330.50/332.50 370.50/372.50 408.00/410.00 442.50/444.50 1715 328.50/330.50 368.50/370.50 405.50/407.50 440.00/442.00

(C1osing Jul 1) 1715 336.00/338.00 376.50/378.50 414.00/416.00 449.00/451.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.18% 7.21% 7.24% 7.24% 7.19% 7.17% 1100 7.20% 7.26% 7.28% 7.26% 7.22% 7.19% 1200 7.20% 7.26% 7.28% 7.26% 7.22% 7.19% 1300 7.20% 7.23% 7.25% 7.24% 7.20% 7.18% 1400 7.21% 7.26% 7.25% 7.24% 7.20% 7.18% 1500 7.20% 7.23% 7.21% 7.20% 7.16% 7.13% 1600 7.19% 7.21% 7.21% 7.19% 7.15% 7.13% 1715 7.15% 7.18% 7.18% 7.17% 7.13% 7.10%

(C1osing Jul 1) 1715 7.13% 7.18% 7.22% 7.23% 7.19% 7.16% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.16% 7.15% 7.15% 7.20% 7.15% 7.10% 1100 7.18% 7.16% 7.17% 7.21% 7.16% 7.11% 1200 7.18% 7.16% 7.17% 7.21% 7.16% 7.11% 1300 7.16% 7.15% 7.16% 7.20% 7.15% 7.10% 1400 7.17% 7.14% 7.14% 7.19% 7.15% 7.10% 1500 7.11% 7.09% 7.10% 7.15% 7.10% 7.06% 1600 7.11% 7.09% 7.10% 7.15% 7.11% 7.07% 1715 7.08% 7.06% 7.06% 7.11% 7.07% 7.03%

(C1osing Jul 1) 1715 7.15% 7.13% 7.12% 7.19% 7.15% 7.10% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.5100/63.5200 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com