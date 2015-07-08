Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.76% 05.76% 05.76%

(Jul 6) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.74% 05.74% 05.74% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 26.00/28.00 65.00/67.00 102.50/104.50 140.00/142.00 1100 26.00/28.00 65.00/67.00 103.00/105.00 140.75/142.75 1200 26.25/27.75 65.00/67.00 102.75/104.75 140.50/142.50 1300 26.25/27.75 65.00/67.00 102.75/104.75 140.50/142.50 1400 26.00/28.00 64.75/66.75 102.50/104.50 140.00/142.00 1500 26.00/28.00 64.75/66.75 102.50/104.50 140.00/142.00 1600 26.25/27.75 65.00/67.00 102.50/104.50 140.00/142.00 1715 26.75/27.50 65.50/67.00 103.00/104.50 140.50/142.50

(C1osing Jul 6) 1715 27.50/29.00 66.00/68.00 103.50/105.50 141.00/143.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 177.75/179.75 215.50/217.50 251.00/253.00 288.50/290.50 1100 178.50/180.50 216.00/218.00 251.50/253.50 289.00/291.00 1200 178.25/180.25 216.00/218.00 251.50/253.50 289.00/291.00 1300 178.25/180.25 216.00/218.00 251.50/253.50 289.00/291.00 1400 177.50/179.50 215.00/217.00 250.50/252.50 288.00/290.00 1500 177.50/179.50 215.00/217.00 250.50/252.50 287.50/289.50 1600 177.75/179.75 215.50/217.50 251.00/253.00 288.25/290.25 1715 178.00/180.00 215.50/217.50 251.00/253.00 288.00/290.00

(C1osing Jul 6) 1715 178.50/180.50 216.00/218.00 251.50/253.50 288.50/290.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 325.50/327.50 365.50/367.50 403.00/405.00 437.50/439.50 1100 326.00/328.00 366.00/368.00 403.50/405.50 438.00/440.00 1200 326.50/328.50 366.00/368.00 403.50/405.50 438.00/440.00 1300 326.50/328.50 366.00/368.00 403.50/405.50 438.00/440.00 1400 325.00/327.00 365.00/367.00 402.00/404.00 436.50/438.50 1500 324.50/326.50 364.50/366.50 401.75/403.75 436.00/438.00 1600 325.25/327.25 364.75/366.75 401.75/403.75 436.00/438.00 1715 325.00/327.00 364.50/366.50 401.50/403.50 435.50/437.50

(C1osing Jul 6) 1715 325.50/327.50 365.00/367.00 402.00/404.00 436.50/438.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.12% 7.18% 7.18% 7.17% 7.14% 7.12% 1100 7.12% 7.19% 7.22% 7.21% 7.17% 7.13% 1200 7.12% 7.18% 7.20% 7.19% 7.16% 7.13% 1300 7.12% 7.18% 7.20% 7.20% 7.16% 7.14% 1400 7.11% 7.16% 7.18% 7.17% 7.13% 7.10% 1500 7.10% 7.15% 7.18% 7.16% 7.12% 7.10% 1600 7.11% 7.17% 7.17% 7.16% 7.13% 7.11% 1715 7.14% 7.19% 7.19% 7.18% 7.14% 7.11%

(C1osing Jul 6) 1715 7.11% 7.15% 7.17% 7.15% 7.12% 7.10% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.11% 7.09% 7.10% 7.14% 7.10% 7.05% 1100 7.12% 7.10% 7.11% 7.15% 7.11% 7.06% 1200 7.12% 7.10% 7.12% 7.15% 7.11% 7.06% 1300 7.12% 7.10% 7.12% 7.15% 7.11% 7.06% 1400 7.09% 7.07% 7.09% 7.13% 7.08% 7.03% 1500 7.08% 7.06% 7.08% 7.12% 7.07% 7.02% 1600 7.09% 7.07% 7.08% 7.11% 7.07% 7.02% 1715 7.09% 7.07% 7.08% 7.11% 7.06% 7.01%

(C1osing Jul 6) 1715 7.08% 7.06% 7.07% 7.10% 7.06% 7.02% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.4600/63.4700 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com