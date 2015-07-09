Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.74% 05.74% 05.74%

(Jul 7) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.76% 05.76% 05.76% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 25.00/27.00 64.00/66.00 101.50/103.50 139.00/141.00 1100 25.00/26.50 64.00/66.00 101.50/103.50 139.25/141.25 1200 25.25/26.75 64.00/66.00 101.75/103.75 139.50/141.50 1300 25.25/26.75 64.00/66.00 101.75/103.75 139.50/141.50 1400 25.50/26.50 64.25/65.75 102.00/103.50 139.75/141.75 1500 25.50/26.50 64.25/65.75 102.00/104.00 140.00/142.00 1600 25.00/26.50 63.75/65.75 101.50/103.50 139.25/141.25 1715 25.00/26.50 64.00/66.00 101.75/103.75 139.50/141.50

(C1osing Jul 7) 1715 26.75/27.50 65.50/67.00 103.00/104.50 140.50/142.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 176.50/178.50 214.00/216.00 249.50/251.50 286.50/288.50 1100 177.25/179.25 215.00/217.00 250.50/252.50 288.00/290.00 1200 177.00/179.00 214.50/216.50 250.00/252.00 287.50/289.50 1300 177.00/179.00 214.50/216.50 250.00/252.00 287.50/289.50 1400 177.50/179.50 215.00/217.00 250.50/252.50 288.00/290.00 1500 177.75/179.75 215.25/217.25 250.75/252.75 288.00/290.00 1600 177.00/179.00 214.50/216.50 250.00/252.00 287.50/289.50 1715 177.00/179.00 214.50/216.50 250.00/252.00 287.50/289.50

(C1osing Jul 7) 1715 178.00/180.00 215.50/217.50 251.00/253.00 288.00/290.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 323.50/325.50 363.00/365.00 400.00/402.00 434.00/436.00 1100 325.00/327.00 365.00/367.00 402.25/404.25 436.50/438.50 1200 324.50/326.50 364.00/366.00 401.00/403.00 435.00/437.00 1300 324.50/326.50 364.00/366.00 401.00/403.00 435.00/437.00 1400 325.00/327.00 365.00/367.00 402.25/404.25 436.50/438.50 1500 325.00/327.00 364.75/366.75 401.75/403.75 436.00/438.00 1600 324.50/326.50 364.00/366.00 401.25/403.25 435.50/437.50 1715 324.50/326.50 364.00/366.00 401.25/403.25 435.50/437.50

(C1osing Jul 7) 1715 325.00/327.00 364.50/366.50 401.50/403.50 435.50/437.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.15% 7.18% 7.18% 7.16% 7.12% 7.09% 1100 7.12% 7.18% 7.19% 7.18% 7.15% 7.13% 1200 7.14% 7.18% 7.19% 7.18% 7.13% 7.10% 1300 7.14% 7.18% 7.19% 7.17% 7.13% 7.10% 1400 7.14% 7.18% 7.20% 7.19% 7.15% 7.12% 1500 7.15% 7.20% 7.22% 7.21% 7.16% 7.13% 1600 7.10% 7.16% 7.18% 7.17% 7.13% 7.10% 1715 7.11% 7.18% 7.20% 7.18% 7.13% 7.10%

(C1osing Jul 7) 1715 7.14% 7.19% 7.19% 7.18% 7.14% 7.11% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.07% 7.05% 7.06% 7.09% 7.05% 7.00% 1100 7.11% 7.09% 7.10% 7.14% 7.09% 7.04% 1200 7.09% 7.07% 7.08% 7.11% 7.06% 7.01% 1300 7.08% 7.06% 7.08% 7.10% 7.06% 7.00% 1400 7.10% 7.08% 7.10% 7.13% 7.08% 7.03% 1500 7.11% 7.08% 7.10% 7.13% 7.08% 7.03% 1600 7.09% 7.07% 7.08% 7.11% 7.07% 7.02% 1715 7.09% 7.07% 7.08% 7.11% 7.07% 7.02%

(C1osing Jul 7) 1715 7.09% 7.07% 7.08% 7.11% 7.06% 7.01% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.5950/63.6050 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com