Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50

05.74% 05.74% 05.74%

(Jul 8) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.74% 05.74% 05.74% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.25/23.25 61.00/63.00 98.75/100.75 136.75/138.75 1100 21.25/23.25 60.25/62.25 98.00/100.00 135.75/137.75 1200 21.50/23.00 60.50/62.50 98.25/100.25 136.00/138.00 1300 21.50/23.50 60.50/62.50 98.75/100.75 136.50/138.50 1400 21.50/23.00 60.50/62.50 98.25/100.25 136.00/138.00 1500 21.50/23.00 60.25/62.25 98.00/100.00 135.75/137.75 1600 21.75/22.75 60.50/61.50 98.25/99.25 135.50/137.50 1715 21.50/23.00 60.25/62.25 98.00/100.00 135.50/137.50

(C1osing Jul 8) 1715 25.00/26.50 64.00/66.00 101.75/103.75 139.50/141.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 174.50/176.50 212.00/214.00 247.50/249.50 285.00/287.00 1100 173.50/175.50 211.25/213.25 246.75/248.75 284.25/286.25 1200 173.75/175.75 211.50/213.50 247.00/249.00 284.50/286.50 1300 174.25/176.25 212.00/214.00 247.50/249.50 285.00/287.00 1400 173.75/175.75 211.50/213.50 247.00/249.00 284.50/286.50 1500 173.50/175.50 211.25/213.25 246.50/248.50 284.00/286.00 1600 173.25/175.25 211.00/213.00 246.50/248.50 283.75/285.75 1715 173.25/175.25 211.00/213.00 246.50/248.50 284.00/286.00

(C1osing Jul 8) 1715 177.00/179.00 214.50/216.50 250.00/252.00 287.50/289.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 322.00/324.00 361.75/363.75 398.75/400.75 433.00/435.00 1100 321.25/323.25 361.00/363.00 398.25/400.25 432.50/434.50 1200 321.75/323.75 361.75/363.75 399.00/401.00 433.50/435.50 1300 322.00/324.00 362.00/364.00 399.25/401.25 433.50/435.50 1400 321.50/323.50 361.50/363.50 398.75/400.75 433.00/435.00 1500 321.00/323.00 361.00/363.00 398.25/400.25 432.50/434.50 1600 321.00/323.00 361.00/363.00 398.25/400.25 432.50/434.50 1715 321.00/323.00 361.00/363.00 398.25/400.25 432.50/434.50

(C1osing Jul 8) 1715 324.50/326.50 364.00/366.00 401.25/403.25 435.50/437.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.26% 7.26% 7.25% 7.23% 7.18% 7.14% 1100 7.16% 7.19% 7.20% 7.18% 7.15% 7.12% 1200 7.18% 7.22% 7.22% 7.20% 7.16% 7.13% 1300 7.20% 7.24% 7.25% 7.22% 7.18% 7.15% 1400 7.18% 7.22% 7.22% 7.20% 7.16% 7.14% 1500 7.16% 7.20% 7.21% 7.19% 7.15% 7.13% 1600 7.14% 7.18% 7.19% 7.18% 7.14% 7.12% 1715 7.17% 7.21% 7.21% 7.19% 7.15% 7.13%

(C1osing Jul 8) 1715 7.11% 7.18% 7.20% 7.18% 7.13% 7.10% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.12% 7.09% 7.12% 7.13% 7.09% 7.03% 1100 7.10% 7.08% 7.11% 7.13% 7.08% 7.03% 1200 7.11% 7.09% 7.12% 7.14% 7.10% 7.05% 1300 7.13% 7.10% 7.13% 7.15% 7.10% 7.05% 1400 7.11% 7.09% 7.12% 7.14% 7.09% 7.04% 1500 7.10% 7.08% 7.11% 7.13% 7.09% 7.03% 1600 7.10% 7.08% 7.11% 7.13% 7.09% 7.04% 1715 7.11% 7.09% 7.12% 7.14% 7.10% 7.05%

(C1osing Jul 8) 1715 7.09% 7.07% 7.08% 7.11% 7.07% 7.02% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.3850/63.3950 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com