Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50

05.76% 05.76% 05.76%

(Jul 9) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50

05.74% 05.74% 05.74% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 20.00/22.00 59.00/61.00 97.25/99.25 135.25/137.25 1100 20.50/21.50 59.25/60.25 96.75/98.25 134.50/136.50 1200 20.00/22.00 59.00/61.00 97.00/99.00 135.00/137.00 1300 20.25/21.50 59.25/61.25 97.25/99.25 135.00/137.00 1400 19.75/21.75 58.50/60.50 96.25/98.25 134.00/136.00 1500 20.25/21.75 59.00/61.00 96.75/98.75 134.50/136.50 1600 20.25/21.75 59.00/61.00 96.75/98.75 134.50/136.50 1715 20.50/22.00 59.00/60.50 96.75/98.25 134.50/136.50

(C1osing Jul 9) 1715 21.50/23.00 60.25/62.25 98.00/100.00 135.50/137.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 173.25/175.25 211.00/213.00 246.50/248.50 284.00/286.00 1100 172.50/174.50 210.50/212.50 246.50/248.50 284.50/286.50 1200 173.00/175.00 211.00/213.00 247.00/249.00 284.50/286.50 1300 173.00/175.00 211.00/213.00 246.50/248.50 284.50/286.50 1400 172.00/174.00 210.00/212.00 245.75/247.75 283.50/285.50 1500 172.50/174.50 210.50/212.50 246.25/248.25 284.00/286.00 1600 172.50/174.50 210.50/212.50 246.50/248.50 284.00/286.00 1715 172.50/174.50 210.25/212.25 246.00/248.00 283.75/285.75

(C1osing Jul 9) 1715 173.25/175.25 211.00/213.00 246.50/248.50 284.00/286.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 321.25/323.25 361.25/363.25 398.50/400.50 433.00/435.00 1100 322.00/324.00 362.00/364.00 399.50/401.50 434.00/436.00 1200 322.00/324.00 362.00/364.00 399.50/401.50 434.00/436.00 1300 322.00/324.00 362.00/364.00 399.50/401.50 434.00/436.00 1400 321.00/323.00 361.00/363.00 398.50/400.50 433.00/435.00 1500 321.50/323.50 361.50/363.50 399.00/401.00 433.50/435.50 1600 321.25/323.25 361.25/363.25 398.50/400.50 433.00/435.00 1715 321.25/323.25 361.25/363.25 398.75/400.75 433.50/435.50

(C1osing Jul 9) 1715 321.00/323.00 361.00/363.00 398.25/400.25 432.50/434.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.17% 7.23% 7.26% 7.24% 7.20% 7.17% 1100 7.15% 7.18% 7.21% 7.20% 7.17% 7.16% 1200 7.17% 7.22% 7.24% 7.23% 7.20% 7.18% 1300 7.18% 7.24% 7.25% 7.23% 7.20% 7.17% 1400 7.10% 7.16% 7.18% 7.17% 7.15% 7.14% 1500 7.17% 7.20% 7.22% 7.20% 7.17% 7.15% 1600 7.17% 7.20% 7.21% 7.20% 7.17% 7.16% 1715 7.18% 7.18% 7.21% 7.20% 7.17% 7.15%

(C1osing Jul 9) 1715 7.17% 7.21% 7.21% 7.19% 7.15% 7.13% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.15% 7.12% 7.16% 7.17% 7.12% 7.07% 1100 7.15% 7.14% 7.18% 7.18% 7.14% 7.09% 1200 7.16% 7.14% 7.18% 7.18% 7.14% 7.09% 1300 7.15% 7.14% 7.18% 7.18% 7.14% 7.09% 1400 7.12% 7.11% 7.15% 7.16% 7.12% 7.07% 1500 7.14% 7.12% 7.16% 7.17% 7.13% 7.08% 1600 7.14% 7.12% 7.16% 7.16% 7.12% 7.07% 1715 7.14% 7.12% 7.16% 7.17% 7.13% 7.08%

(C1osing Jul 9) 1715 7.11% 7.09% 7.12% 7.14% 7.10% 7.05% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.3900/63.4000 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com