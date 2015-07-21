Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.74% 05.74% 05.74%

(Jul 17) 1000 04.00/05.50 03.00/04.00 01.00/01.50

05.75% 05.75% 05.75% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.00/11.50 48.50/50.50 86.25/88.25 124.00/126.00 1100 10.00/12.00 48.50/50.25 86.75/88.25 124.75/126.25 1200 10.50/11.50 49.00/51.00 87.00/89.00 125.00/127.00 1300 10.00/12.00 48.50/50.50 86.50/88.50 124.50/126.50 1400 10.00/12.00 48.50/50.50 86.50/88.50 124.50/126.50 1500 10.00/12.00 48.50/50.50 86.50/88.50 125.00/127.00 1600 10.00/12.00 48.25/50.25 86.50/88.50 124.50/126.50 1715 10.25/11.75 48.75/50.75 86.75/88.75 124.75/126.75

(C1osing Jul 17) 1715 11.50/13.00 50.00/52.00 88.00/90.00 126.00/128.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 162.75/164.75 201.50/203.50 238.00/240.00 276.25/278.25 1100 163.75/165.75 202.75/204.75 239.25/241.25 276.00/278.00 1200 164.00/166.00 202.75/204.75 239.25/241.25 278.00/280.00 1300 164.00/166.00 203.00/205.00 239.50/241.50 278.00/280.00 1400 163.25/165.25 202.00/204.00 238.50/240.50 277.00/279.00 1500 163.50/165.50 202.25/204.25 238.50/240.50 276.75/278.75 1600 163.25/165.25 202.00/204.00 238.00/240.00 276.00/278.00 1715 163.50/165.50 202.25/204.25 238.75/240.75 276.75/278.75

(C1osing Jul 17) 1715 164.75/166.75 203.50/205.50 240.00/242.00 278.50/280.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 314.50/316.50 355.00/357.00 393.50/395.50 429.00/431.00 1100 316.75/318.75 357.50/359.50 396.00/398.00 431.50/433.50 1200 316.50/318.50 357.00/359.00 395.50/397.50 431.00/433.00 1300 316.00/318.00 356.50/358.50 395.00/397.00 430.50/432.50 1400 315.00/317.00 355.50/357.50 394.00/396.00 429.50/431.50 1500 314.75/316.75 355.00/357.00 393.25/395.25 428.50/430.50 1600 314.00/316.00 354.50/356.50 393.00/395.00 428.50/430.50 1715 314.75/316.75 355.50/357.50 394.00/396.00 429.50/431.50

(C1osing Jul 17) 1715 317.00/319.00 357.50/359.50 396.00/398.00 431.50/433.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.09% 7.15% 7.18% 7.18% 7.18% 7.19% 1100 7.09% 7.16% 7.20% 7.22% 7.22% 7.22% 1200 7.17% 7.21% 7.23% 7.23% 7.23% 7.22% 1300 7.10% 7.17% 7.20% 7.23% 7.23% 7.23% 1400 7.10% 7.17% 7.20% 7.20% 7.20% 7.20% 1500 7.10% 7.16% 7.22% 7.21% 7.20% 7.20% 1600 7.06% 7.15% 7.20% 7.20% 7.19% 7.18% 1715 7.12% 7.18% 7.21% 7.20% 7.19% 7.20%

(C1osing Jul 17) 1715 7.14% 7.20% 7.23% 7.22% 7.22% 7.22% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.18% 7.17% 7.23% 7.22% 7.19% 7.13% 1100 7.22% 7.22% 7.28% 7.27% 7.23% 7.17% 1200 7.22% 7.21% 7.27% 7.26% 7.22% 7.17% 1300 7.22% 7.20% 7.26% 7.25% 7.22% 7.16% 1400 7.19% 7.18% 7.24% 7.23% 7.20% 7.14% 1500 7.18% 7.17% 7.23% 7.22% 7.18% 7.12% 1600 7.16% 7.15% 7.21% 7.21% 7.17% 7.12% 1715 7.18% 7.16% 7.23% 7.22% 7.18% 7.13%

(C1osing Jul 17) 1715 7.21% 7.20% 7.26% 7.26% 7.22% 7.17% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.6600/63.6700 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com