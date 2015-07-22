Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.80 01.00/01.40 01.00/01.40

05.73% 05.73% 05.73%

(Jul 20) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.74% 05.74% 05.74% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.75/10.25 47.25/49.25 85.25/87.25 123.25/125.25 1100 09.30/10.30 47.80/48.80 85.75/86.75 123.25/125.25 1200 09.50/10.50 48.00/50.00 86.00/88.00 124.00/126.00 1300 09.00/10.50 47.50/49.50 85.50/87.50 123.50/125.50 1400 09.50/10.50 48.00/50.00 86.00/88.00 124.00/126.00 1500 09.00/10.50 47.50/49.50 85.50/87.50 123.50/125.50 1600 09.00/10.50 47.50/49.50 85.50/87.50 123.25/125.25 1715 09.50/10.50 47.50/49.50 85.50/87.50 123.50/125.50

(C1osing Jul 20) 1715 10.25/11.75 48.75/50.75 86.75/88.75 124.75/126.75 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 162.00/164.00 200.50/202.50 237.00/239.00 275.00/277.00 1100 162.00/164.00 200.75/202.75 237.00/239.00 275.00/277.00 1200 162.75/164.75 201.00/203.00 237.00/239.00 275.25/277.25 1300 162.25/164.25 201.00/203.00 237.50/239.50 275.75/277.75 1400 162.75/164.75 201.25/203.25 237.25/239.25 275.75/277.75 1500 162.00/164.00 200.50/202.50 236.75/238.75 275.00/277.00 1600 162.00/164.00 200.50/202.50 236.75/238.75 275.00/277.00 1715 162.00/164.00 200.50/202.50 237.00/239.00 275.00/277.00

(C1osing Jul 20) 1715 163.50/165.50 202.25/204.25 238.75/240.75 276.75/278.75 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 313.00/315.00 353.50/355.50 392.00/394.00 427.50/429.50 1100 313.00/315.00 353.50/355.50 392.00/394.00 427.50/429.50 1200 313.50/315.50 354.00/356.00 392.00/394.00 427.50/429.50 1300 314.00/316.00 354.50/356.50 393.00/395.00 428.50/430.50 1400 313.75/315.75 354.25/356.25 392.50/394.50 428.00/430.00 1500 313.00/315.00 353.50/355.50 392.00/394.00 427.50/429.50 1600 313.00/315.00 353.50/355.50 392.00/394.00 427.50/429.50 1715 313.00/315.00 353.50/355.50 392.00/394.00 427.50/429.50

(C1osing Jul 20) 1715 314.75/316.75 355.50/357.50 394.00/396.00 429.50/431.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.07% 7.15% 7.18% 7.18% 7.17% 7.17% 1100 7.07% 7.15% 7.18% 7.18% 7.18% 7.18% 1200 7.20% 7.22% 7.24% 7.22% 7.20% 7.18% 1300 7.12% 7.18% 7.21% 7.20% 7.20% 7.20% 1400 7.21% 7.23% 7.25% 7.23% 7.21% 7.20% 1500 7.13% 7.19% 7.21% 7.20% 7.18% 7.18% 1600 7.13% 7.19% 7.21% 7.20% 7.19% 7.19% 1715 7.14% 7.19% 7.22% 7.21% 7.19% 7.19%

(C1osing Jul 20) 1715 7.12% 7.18% 7.21% 7.20% 7.19% 7.20% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.16% 7.14% 7.21% 7.20% 7.16% 7.11% 1100 7.16% 7.14% 7.22% 7.20% 7.16% 7.11% 1200 7.17% 7.16% 7.23% 7.21% 7.17% 7.12% 1300 7.18% 7.17% 7.24% 7.23% 7.19% 7.14% 1400 7.19% 7.17% 7.25% 7.22% 7.19% 7.13% 1500 7.17% 7.15% 7.23% 7.21% 7.18% 7.13% 1600 7.17% 7.16% 7.23% 7.22% 7.18% 7.13% 1715 7.18% 7.16% 7.23% 7.22% 7.18% 7.13%

(C1osing Jul 20) 1715 7.18% 7.16% 7.23% 7.22% 7.18% 7.13% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.5425/63.5525 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com