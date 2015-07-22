Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.74% 05.74% 05.74%

(Jul 21) 1000 02.00/02.80 01.00/01.40 01.00/01.40

05.73% 05.73% 05.73% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.50/10.00 46.50/48.50 84.50/86.50 122.50/124.50 1100 08.00/09.50 46.50/48.50 84.50/86.50 122.50/124.50 1200 07.75/09.25 46.25/48.25 84.00/86.00 122.00/124.00 1300 08.00/09.25 46.25/48.25 84.00/86.00 122.00/124.00 1400 08.00/09.50 46.25/48.25 84.00/86.00 122.00/124.00 1500 07.75/09.75 46.25/48.25 84.25/86.25 122.25/124.25 1600 08.00/09.50 46.25/48.25 84.00/86.00 122.00/124.00 1715 07.75/09.25 46.25/48.25 84.00/86.00 122.00/124.00

(C1osing Jul 21) 1715 09.50/10.50 47.50/49.50 85.50/87.50 123.50/125.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 161.25/163.25 200.00/202.00 236.25/238.25 274.50/276.50 1100 161.25/163.25 200.00/202.00 236.00/238.00 274.25/276.25 1200 160.75/162.75 199.50/201.50 236.00/238.00 274.25/276.25 1300 161.00/163.00 199.75/201.75 236.00/238.00 274.50/276.50 1400 160.75/162.75 199.50/201.50 236.00/238.00 274.50/276.50 1500 161.00/163.00 199.75/201.75 236.25/238.25 274.75/276.75 1600 160.75/162.75 199.50/201.50 236.00/238.00 274.50/276.50 1715 160.75/162.75 199.50/201.50 236.00/238.00 274.50/276.50

(C1osing Jul 21) 1715 162.00/164.00 200.50/202.50 237.00/239.00 275.00/277.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 312.50/314.50 353.00/355.00 391.50/393.50 427.00/429.00 1100 312.50/314.50 353.00/355.00 391.50/393.50 427.00/429.00 1200 312.50/314.50 353.00/355.00 391.50/393.50 427.00/429.00 1300 312.50/314.50 353.00/355.00 391.50/393.50 427.00/429.00 1400 313.00/315.00 353.50/355.50 392.00/394.00 427.50/429.50 1500 313.00/315.00 353.50/355.50 392.00/394.00 427.50/429.50 1600 313.00/315.00 353.75/355.75 392.50/394.50 428.00/430.00 1715 313.00/315.00 353.75/355.75 392.50/394.50 428.00/430.00

(C1osing Jul 21) 1715 313.00/315.00 353.50/355.50 392.00/394.00 427.50/429.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.20% 7.21% 7.23% 7.22% 7.21% 7.21% 1100 7.18% 7.21% 7.23% 7.22% 7.21% 7.20% 1200 7.13% 7.18% 7.21% 7.20% 7.20% 7.20% 1300 7.14% 7.18% 7.21% 7.21% 7.21% 7.20% 1400 7.15% 7.18% 7.21% 7.20% 7.20% 7.20% 1500 7.14% 7.19% 7.22% 7.22% 7.21% 7.21% 1600 7.14% 7.17% 7.20% 7.20% 7.19% 7.20% 1715 7.13% 7.17% 7.20% 7.20% 7.19% 7.20%

(C1osing Jul 21) 1715 7.14% 7.19% 7.22% 7.21% 7.19% 7.19% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.19% 7.17% 7.25% 7.23% 7.19% 7.14% 1100 7.19% 7.17% 7.25% 7.23% 7.19% 7.14% 1200 7.19% 7.18% 7.25% 7.23% 7.20% 7.14% 1300 7.19% 7.18% 7.25% 7.23% 7.20% 7.14% 1400 7.20% 7.19% 7.26% 7.24% 7.21% 7.15% 1500 7.20% 7.19% 7.26% 7.24% 7.20% 7.15% 1600 7.19% 7.18% 7.26% 7.25% 7.21% 7.15% 1715 7.19% 7.18% 7.26% 7.25% 7.21% 7.15%

(C1osing Jul 21) 1715 7.18% 7.16% 7.23% 7.22% 7.18% 7.13% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.5750/63.5850 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com