Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50

05.73% 05.73% 05.73%

(Jul 22) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.74% 05.74% 05.74% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.75/05.25 42.25/44.25 80.00/82.00 118.00/120.00 1100 03.75/05.25 42.25/44.25 80.00/82.00 118.00/120.00 1200 04.00/05.50 42.50/44.50 80.25/82.25 118.25/120.25 1300 04.25/05.25 42.50/44.50 80.25/82.25 118.00/120.00 1400 04.25/05.25 42.75/44.75 80.50/82.50 118.50/120.50 1500 04.00/05.50 42.50/44.50 80.25/82.25 118.25/120.25 1600 04.00/05.50 42.50/44.50 80.25/82.25 118.25/120.25 1715 04.25/05.25 42.75/44.75 80.50/82.50 118.25/120.25

(C1osing Jul 22) 1715 07.75/09.25 46.25/48.25 84.00/86.00 122.00/124.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 156.75/158.75 195.50/197.50 232.00/234.00 270.50/272.50 1100 156.75/158.75 195.50/197.50 232.00/234.00 270.50/272.50 1200 157.25/159.25 196.00/198.00 232.50/234.50 270.50/272.50 1300 156.75/158.75 195.50/197.50 232.00/234.00 270.50/272.50 1400 157.25/159.25 196.00/198.00 232.50/234.50 271.00/273.00 1500 157.25/159.25 196.00/198.00 232.50/234.50 271.00/273.00 1600 157.25/159.25 196.00/198.00 232.50/234.50 271.00/273.00 1715 157.00/159.00 195.75/197.75 232.25/234.25 270.75/272.75

(C1osing Jul 22) 1715 160.75/162.75 199.50/201.50 236.00/238.00 274.50/276.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 309.00/311.00 349.50/351.50 388.00/390.00 423.50/425.50 1100 309.00/311.00 349.75/351.75 388.50/390.50 424.00/426.00 1200 309.00/311.00 349.50/351.50 388.50/390.50 424.00/426.00 1300 309.00/311.00 349.75/351.75 388.50/390.50 424.00/426.00 1400 309.50/311.50 350.00/352.00 388.75/390.75 424.50/426.50 1500 309.50/311.50 350.00/352.00 388.75/390.75 424.50/426.50 1600 309.50/311.50 350.00/352.00 388.75/390.75 424.50/426.50 1715 309.25/311.25 350.00/352.00 388.75/390.75 424.50/426.50

(C1osing Jul 22) 1715 313.00/315.00 353.75/355.75 392.50/394.50 428.00/430.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.07% 7.14% 7.17% 7.17% 7.17% 7.18% 1100 7.07% 7.14% 7.17% 7.17% 7.17% 7.18% 1200 7.11% 7.16% 7.19% 7.19% 7.19% 7.19% 1300 7.12% 7.16% 7.18% 7.18% 7.18% 7.18% 1400 7.16% 7.19% 7.21% 7.20% 7.19% 7.20% 1500 7.11% 7.16% 7.19% 7.19% 7.19% 7.19% 1600 7.11% 7.16% 7.19% 7.19% 7.19% 7.19% 1715 7.15% 7.18% 7.18% 7.18% 7.17% 7.18%

(C1osing Jul 22) 1715 7.13% 7.17% 7.20% 7.20% 7.19% 7.20% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.17% 7.16% 7.24% 7.22% 7.18% 7.12% 1100 7.17% 7.16% 7.25% 7.23% 7.19% 7.13% 1200 7.17% 7.16% 7.24% 7.22% 7.18% 7.13% 1300 7.17% 7.17% 7.25% 7.23% 7.19% 7.13% 1400 7.19% 7.18% 7.26% 7.23% 7.20% 7.14% 1500 7.18% 7.17% 7.25% 7.23% 7.19% 7.14% 1600 7.18% 7.17% 7.25% 7.23% 7.19% 7.13% 1715 7.17% 7.16% 7.25% 7.22% 7.19% 7.13%

(C1osing Jul 22) 1715 7.19% 7.18% 7.26% 7.25% 7.21% 7.15% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.7600/63.7700 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

