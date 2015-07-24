Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/05.60 03.00/04.20 01.00/01.40

05.71% 05.71% 05.71%

(Jul 23) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50

05.73% 05.73% 05.73% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.00/04.00 41.50/43.50 79.25/81.25 117.00/119.00 1100 03.00/04.50 41.50/43.50 79.25/81.25 117.00/118.00 1200 03.00/04.50 41.50/43.50 79.25/81.25 117.00/119.00 1300 03.25/04.00 41.75/43.75 79.75/81.75 117.75/119.75 1400 03.25/04.25 41.50/43.50 79.25/81.25 117.00/119.00 1500 03.00/04.50 41.50/43.50 79.25/81.25 117.00/119.00 1600 03.25/04.25 41.50/43.00 79.25/80.75 117.00/119.00 1715 03.25/04.25 41.50/43.00 79.00/80.50 116.50/118.50

(C1osing Jul 23) 1715 04.25/05.25 42.75/44.75 80.50/82.50 118.25/120.25 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 155.75/157.75 194.50/196.50 231.00/233.00 269.50/271.50 1100 155.75/157.75 194.50/196.50 231.00/233.00 269.50/271.50 1200 155.75/157.75 194.50/196.50 231.00/233.00 269.50/271.50 1300 156.25/158.25 194.75/196.75 231.25/233.25 269.75/271.75 1400 155.75/157.75 194.25/196.25 230.75/232.75 269.25/271.25 1500 155.75/157.75 194.50/196.50 230.75/232.75 269.25/271.25 1600 155.50/157.50 194.00/196.00 230.00/232.00 268.50/270.50 1715 155.00/157.00 193.50/195.50 229.50/231.50 268.00/270.00

(C1osing Jul 23) 1715 157.00/159.00 195.75/197.75 232.25/234.25 270.75/272.75 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 308.00/310.00 348.50/350.50 387.00/389.00 422.50/424.50 1100 308.00/310.00 348.75/350.75 387.50/389.50 423.25/425.25 1200 308.00/310.00 348.75/350.75 387.50/389.50 423.25/425.25 1300 308.25/310.25 348.75/350.75 387.25/389.25 423.00/425.00 1400 307.75/309.75 348.50/350.50 387.25/389.25 423.00/425.00 1500 307.50/309.50 348.00/350.00 386.75/388.75 422.50/424.50 1600 306.50/308.50 347.00/349.00 385.50/387.50 421.00/423.00 1715 306.00/308.00 346.50/348.50 385.00/387.00 420.50/422.50

(C1osing Jul 23) 1715 309.25/311.25 350.00/352.00 388.75/390.75 424.50/426.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.13% 7.16% 7.17% 7.16% 7.15% 7.16% 1100 7.14% 7.16% 7.14% 7.16% 7.15% 7.16% 1200 7.14% 7.16% 7.17% 7.16% 7.16% 7.16% 1300 7.17% 7.20% 7.21% 7.18% 7.16% 7.16% 1400 7.14% 7.16% 7.17% 7.16% 7.15% 7.15% 1500 7.14% 7.16% 7.17% 7.16% 7.15% 7.15% 1600 7.09% 7.13% 7.16% 7.14% 7.13% 7.12% 1715 7.08% 7.10% 7.12% 7.11% 7.11% 7.10%

(C1osing Jul 23) 1715 7.15% 7.18% 7.18% 7.18% 7.17% 7.18% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.15% 7.14% 7.23% 7.19% 7.15% 7.10% 1100 7.15% 7.14% 7.23% 7.20% 7.17% 7.11% 1200 7.15% 7.15% 7.24% 7.21% 7.17% 7.12% 1300 7.15% 7.15% 7.23% 7.19% 7.16% 7.10% 1400 7.14% 7.14% 7.23% 7.20% 7.16% 7.11% 1500 7.14% 7.13% 7.22% 7.19% 7.15% 7.10% 1600 7.12% 7.10% 7.19% 7.16% 7.12% 7.07% 1715 7.10% 7.09% 7.17% 7.14% 7.11% 7.06%

(C1osing Jul 23) 1715 7.17% 7.16% 7.25% 7.22% 7.19% 7.13% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.0350/64.0450 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com