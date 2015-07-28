Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.80 01.00/01.40 01.00/01.40

05.70% 05.70% 05.70%

(Jul 24) 1000 04.00/05.60 03.00/04.20 01.00/01.40

05.71% 05.71% 05.71% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 02.25/03.00 40.75/42.75 78.50/80.50 116.25/118.25 1100 02.25/03.00 40.50/42.00 78.25/80.25 116.25/118.25 1200 02.00/03.00 40.25/41.75 78.00/79.50 115.75/117.75 1300 02.00/03.00 40.25/42.25 77.75/79.75 115.75/117.75 1400 02.00/03.00 40.25/42.25 77.75/79.75 115.75/117.75 1500 02.00/03.00 40.50/41.50 78.25/79.25 116.25/117.25 1600 02.00/02.75 40.25/41.75 78.00/80.00 116.00/118.00 1715 02.00/03.00 40.25/42.25 77.75/79.75 115.50/117.50

(C1osing Jul 24) 1715 03.25/04.25 41.50/43.00 79.00/80.50 116.50/118.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 155.00/157.00 193.50/195.50 229.75/231.75 268.00/270.00 1100 155.00/157.00 193.75/195.75 230.25/232.25 269.00/271.00 1200 154.50/156.50 193.25/195.25 229.75/231.75 268.25/270.25 1300 154.50/156.50 193.25/195.25 229.75/231.75 268.25/270.25 1400 154.75/156.75 193.50/195.50 230.00/232.00 268.75/270.75 1500 154.50/156.50 193.25/195.25 229.75/231.75 268.50/270.50 1600 154.75/156.75 193.50/195.50 230.00/232.00 268.50/270.50 1715 154.25/156.25 193.00/195.00 229.25/231.25 267.75/269.75

(C1osing Jul 24) 1715 155.00/157.00 193.50/195.50 229.50/231.50 268.00/270.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 306.00/308.00 346.50/348.50 385.00/387.00 420.50/422.50 1100 307.50/309.50 348.00/350.00 386.50/388.50 422.00/424.00 1200 306.75/308.75 347.50/349.50 386.25/388.25 422.00/424.00 1300 306.75/308.75 347.75/349.75 386.50/388.50 422.50/424.50 1400 307.25/309.25 348.25/350.25 387.00/389.00 423.00/425.00 1500 307.00/309.00 347.75/349.75 386.50/388.50 422.50/424.50 1600 307.00/309.00 347.50/349.50 386.25/388.25 422.00/424.00 1715 306.00/308.00 347.00/349.00 385.75/387.75 421.50/423.50

(C1osing Jul 24) 1715 306.00/308.00 346.50/348.50 385.00/387.00 420.50/422.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.21% 7.19% 7.18% 7.17% 7.15% 7.15% 1100 7.13% 7.17% 7.19% 7.18% 7.17% 7.17% 1200 7.08% 7.13% 7.16% 7.15% 7.15% 7.15% 1300 7.12% 7.12% 7.15% 7.14% 7.14% 7.14% 1400 7.12% 7.12% 7.15% 7.15% 7.15% 7.15% 1500 7.07% 7.11% 7.14% 7.13% 7.13% 7.14% 1600 7.07% 7.13% 7.15% 7.14% 7.14% 7.14% 1715 7.11% 7.11% 7.13% 7.12% 7.12% 7.12%

(C1osing Jul 24) 1715 7.08% 7.10% 7.12% 7.11% 7.11% 7.10% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.13% 7.11% 7.20% 7.16% 7.13% 7.07% 1100 7.16% 7.15% 7.24% 7.20% 7.16% 7.11% 1200 7.14% 7.13% 7.23% 7.19% 7.16% 7.10% 1300 7.13% 7.13% 7.22% 7.19% 7.16% 7.10% 1400 7.14% 7.14% 7.23% 7.20% 7.17% 7.11% 1500 7.13% 7.12% 7.22% 7.18% 7.15% 7.10% 1600 7.13% 7.12% 7.21% 7.17% 7.14% 7.09% 1715 7.11% 7.10% 7.20% 7.17% 7.13% 7.08%

(C1osing Jul 24) 1715 7.10% 7.09% 7.17% 7.14% 7.11% 7.06% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.1600/64.1700 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com