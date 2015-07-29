Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.70% 05.70% 05.70%

(Jul 27) 1000 02.00/02.80 01.00/01.40 01.00/01.40

05.70% 05.70% 05.70% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 00.75/01.75 39.00/41.00 76.50/78.50 114.50/116.50 1100 01.00/01.50 39.50/41.50 77.00/79.00 115.00/117.00 1200 01.00/01.50 39.25/41.25 76.75/78.75 114.50/116.50 1300 01.00/01.50 39.25/41.25 76.75/78.75 114.75/116.75 1400 01.00/01.50 39.25/41.25 76.75/78.75 114.50/116.50 1500 01.00/01.50 39.25/40.25 76.75/77.75 114.50/115.50 1600 00.75/01.75 39.00/41.00 76.50/78.50 114.00/116.00 1715 00.75/01.75 38.75/40.75 76.25/78.25 114.00/116.00

(C1osing Jul 27) 1715 02.00/03.00 40.25/42.25 77.75/79.75 115.50/117.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 153.25/155.25 192.00/194.00 228.50/230.50 267.00/269.00 1100 153.75/155.75 192.50/194.50 228.75/230.75 267.50/269.50 1200 153.25/155.25 192.00/194.00 228.00/230.00 266.50/268.50 1300 153.50/155.50 192.25/194.25 228.75/230.75 267.50/269.50 1400 153.25/155.25 192.00/194.00 228.00/230.00 266.50/268.50 1500 153.00/155.00 191.75/193.75 228.00/230.00 266.75/268.75 1600 152.75/154.70 191.50/193.50 228.00/230.00 266.50/268.50 1715 152.50/154.50 191.00/193.00 227.50/229.50 266.00/268.00

(C1osing Jul 27) 1715 154.25/156.25 193.00/195.00 229.25/231.25 267.75/269.75 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 305.50/307.50 346.25/348.25 385.00/387.00 420.75/422.75 1100 306.00/308.00 346.50/348.50 385.25/387.25 421.00/423.00 1200 305.00/307.00 345.50/347.50 384.25/386.25 420.00/422.00 1300 306.00/308.00 346.75/348.75 385.50/387.50 421.50/423.50 1400 305.00/307.00 345.75/347.75 384.50/386.50 420.50/422.50 1500 305.50/307.50 346.25/348.25 385.25/387.25 421.00/423.00 1600 305.00/307.00 346.00/348.00 385.00/387.00 421.00/423.00 1715 304.50/306.50 345.50/347.50 384.50/386.50 420.50/422.50

(C1osing Jul 27) 1715 306.00/308.00 347.00/349.00 385.75/387.75 421.50/423.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.12% 7.12% 7.15% 7.14% 7.14% 7.14% 1100 7.22% 7.17% 7.19% 7.17% 7.17% 7.16% 1200 7.17% 7.15% 7.16% 7.15% 7.14% 7.13% 1300 7.17% 7.15% 7.18% 7.16% 7.16% 7.16% 1400 7.17% 7.15% 7.16% 7.15% 7.15% 7.13% 1500 7.09% 7.11% 7.14% 7.15% 7.15% 7.14% 1600 7.14% 7.14% 7.14% 7.13% 7.14% 7.14% 1715 7.09% 7.12% 7.14% 7.13% 7.12% 7.13%

(C1osing Jul 27) 1715 7.11% 7.11% 7.13% 7.12% 7.12% 7.12% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.13% 7.13% 7.22% 7.19% 7.15% 7.10% 1100 7.15% 7.15% 7.23% 7.20% 7.16% 7.10% 1200 7.12% 7.12% 7.21% 7.18% 7.14% 7.09% 1300 7.16% 7.15% 7.24% 7.20% 7.17% 7.11% 1400 7.13% 7.12% 7.22% 7.18% 7.15% 7.10% 1500 7.14% 7.14% 7.24% 7.21% 7.17% 7.11% 1600 7.14% 7.13% 7.23% 7.20% 7.17% 7.11% 1715 7.13% 7.12% 7.22% 7.19% 7.16% 7.11%

(C1osing Jul 27) 1715 7.11% 7.10% 7.20% 7.17% 7.13% 7.08% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.9100/63.9200 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com