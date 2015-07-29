Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.71% 05.71% 05.71%

(Jul 28) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.70% 05.70% 05.70% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 37.50/39.00 75.25/77.25 112.50/114.50 151.00/153.00 1100 37.50/39.00 75.00/77.00 112.50/114.50 151.00/153.00 1200 37.50/39.00 74.75/76.75 112.25/114.25 151.00/153.00 1300 37.50/39.50 75.00/77.00 112.50/114.50 151.00/153.00 1400 37.50/39.50 75.00/77.00 112.50/114.50 151.00/153.00 1500 37.50/39.00 74.75/76.75 112.25/114.25 151.00/153.00 1600 37.25/39.25 74.75/76.75 112.25/114.25 150.75/152.75 1715 37.50/38.50 74.75/76.25 112.00/114.00 150.50/152.50

(C1osing Jul 28) 1715 38.75/40.75 76.25/78.25 114.00/116.00 152.50/154.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 189.50/191.50 226.00/228.00 264.50/266.50 303.00/305.00 1100 189.50/191.50 225.50/227.50 264.00/266.00 302.50/304.50 1200 189.75/191.75 226.00/228.00 264.50/266.50 303.00/305.00 1300 189.50/191.50 225.50/227.50 264.00/266.00 302.50/304.50 1400 189.50/191.50 225.50/227.50 264.00/266.00 302.50/304.50 1500 189.50/191.50 225.50/227.50 264.00/266.00 302.50/304.50 1600 189.25/191.25 225.25/227.25 263.75/265.75 302.25/304.25 1715 189.00/191.00 225.00/227.00 263.50/265.50 302.00/304.00

(C1osing Jul 28) 1715 191.00/193.00 227.50/229.50 266.00/268.00 304.50/306.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 344.00/346.00 383.00/385.00 419.00/421.00 452.00/454.00 1100 343.50/345.50 382.50/384.50 418.50/420.50 452.00/454.00 1200 343.75/345.75 382.75/384.75 418.50/420.50 452.00/454.00 1300 343.00/345.00 382.00/384.00 418.00/420.00 451.50/453.50 1400 343.00/345.00 382.00/384.00 417.75/419.75 451.00/453.00 1500 343.00/345.00 381.75/383.75 417.50/419.50 451.00/453.00 1600 342.75/344.75 381.50/383.50 417.25/419.25 450.50/452.50 1715 342.50/344.50 381.50/383.50 417.25/419.25 450.50/452.50

(C1osing Jul 28) 1715 345.50/347.50 384.50/386.50 420.50/422.50 00.75/01.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.05% 7.14% 7.13% 7.12% 7.11% 7.13% 1100 7.05% 7.12% 7.12% 7.12% 7.11% 7.11% 1200 7.05% 7.09% 7.11% 7.12% 7.12% 7.12% 1300 7.10% 7.12% 7.13% 7.12% 7.11% 7.11% 1400 7.09% 7.12% 7.12% 7.12% 7.11% 7.11% 1500 7.05% 7.10% 7.11% 7.12% 7.12% 7.11% 1600 7.05% 7.10% 7.12% 7.11% 7.11% 7.11% 1715 7.00% 7.07% 7.09% 7.09% 7.09% 7.09%

(C1osing Jul 28) 1715 7.09% 7.12% 7.14% 7.13% 7.12% 7.13% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.12% 7.12% 7.22% 7.19% 7.16% 7.11% 1100 7.11% 7.11% 7.21% 7.18% 7.15% 7.11% 1200 7.12% 7.12% 7.21% 7.19% 7.15% 7.11% 1300 7.11% 7.11% 7.20% 7.17% 7.15% 7.10% 1400 7.11% 7.11% 7.20% 7.17% 7.14% 7.09% 1500 7.11% 7.11% 7.20% 7.17% 7.14% 7.10% 1600 7.11% 7.11% 7.20% 7.17% 7.14% 7.09% 1715 7.09% 7.09% 7.19% 7.16% 7.13% 7.08%

(C1osing Jul 28) 1715 7.13% 7.12% 7.22% 7.19% 7.16% 7.11% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.9100/63.9200 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com