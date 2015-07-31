Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.20/05.60 01.00/01.40 03.20/04.20

05.99% 05.71% 06.09%

(Jul 29) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.71% 05.71% 05.71% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 33.75/35.75 71.00/73.00 108.50/110.50 147.00/149.00 1100 33.25/34.75 70.50/72.50 108.00/110.00 146.25/148.25 1200 33.00/35.00 70.50/72.50 108.00/110.00 146.50/148.50 1300 33.25/35.25 70.50/72.50 108.00/110.00 146.50/148.50 1400 33.25/35.25 70.50/72.50 107.75/109.75 146.25/148.25 1500 33.25/35.25 70.50/72.50 108.00/110.00 146.50/148.50 1600 33.25/35.25 70.50/72.50 107.75/109.75 146.25/148.25 1715 33.50/35.00 70.50/72.50 107.75/109.75 146.00/148.00

(C1osing Jul 29) 1715 37.50/38.50 74.75/76.25 112.00/114.00 150.50/152.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 185.50/187.50 221.50/223.50 260.00/262.00 298.50/300.50 1100 184.50/186.50 220.50/222.50 258.75/260.75 297.00/299.00 1200 185.00/187.00 221.00/223.00 259.25/261.25 297.50/299.50 1300 185.00/187.00 221.00/223.00 259.50/261.50 297.75/299.75 1400 184.50/186.50 220.50/222.50 259.00/261.00 297.25/299.25 1500 185.00/187.00 221.00/223.00 259.50/261.50 297.75/299.75 1600 184.50/186.50 220.50/222.50 259.00/261.00 297.25/299.25 1715 184.25/186.25 220.25/222.25 258.50/260.50 296.75/298.75

(C1osing Jul 29) 1715 189.00/191.00 225.00/227.00 263.50/265.50 302.00/304.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 339.25/341.25 378.00/380.00 413.75/415.75 447.00/449.00 1100 337.50/339.50 376.00/378.00 411.50/413.50 444.50/446.50 1200 338.25/340.25 377.00/379.00 412.75/414.75 446.00/448.00 1300 338.25/340.25 377.00/379.00 412.75/414.75 446.00/448.00 1400 338.00/340.00 376.75/378.75 412.50/414.50 446.00/448.00 1500 338.25/340.25 377.00/379.00 412.75/414.75 446.00/448.00 1600 337.75/339.75 376.50/378.50 412.25/414.25 445.50/447.50 1715 337.25/339.25 376.00/378.00 411.75/413.75 445.00/447.00

(C1osing Jul 29) 1715 342.50/344.50 381.50/383.50 417.25/419.25 450.50/452.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.08% 7.09% 7.10% 7.10% 7.10% 7.09% 1100 6.95% 7.04% 7.07% 7.06% 7.06% 7.06% 1200 6.94% 7.04% 7.06% 7.07% 7.07% 7.07% 1300 6.99% 7.04% 7.07% 7.07% 7.07% 7.07% 1400 6.99% 7.04% 7.06% 7.06% 7.06% 7.06% 1500 6.99% 7.04% 7.07% 7.07% 7.08% 7.08% 1600 6.99% 7.04% 7.05% 7.06% 7.05% 7.06% 1715 6.98% 7.03% 7.04% 7.04% 7.04% 7.04%

(C1osing Jul 29) 1715 7.00% 7.07% 7.09% 7.09% 7.09% 7.09% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.09% 7.11% 7.19% 7.16% 7.12% 7.06% 1100 7.06% 7.07% 7.15% 7.12% 7.08% 7.03% 1200 7.07% 7.08% 7.16% 7.13% 7.10% 7.05% 1300 7.07% 7.08% 7.16% 7.14% 7.10% 7.05% 1400 7.07% 7.08% 7.16% 7.14% 7.10% 7.06% 1500 7.08% 7.09% 7.17% 7.14% 7.10% 7.06% 1600 7.06% 7.07% 7.15% 7.13% 7.09% 7.04% 1715 7.04% 7.06% 7.14% 7.11% 7.08% 7.03%

(C1osing Jul 29) 1715 7.09% 7.09% 7.19% 7.16% 7.13% 7.08% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.0400/64.0500 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com