Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.71% 05.71% 05.71%

(Jul 31) 1000 04.20/05.60 03.20/04.20 01.00/01.40

05.99% 06.08% 05.70% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 31.00/33.00 68.00/70.00 105.00/107.00 143.00/145.00 1100 31.00/32.50 68.00/70.00 105.00/107.00 143.00/145.00 1200 31.00/32.50 68.00/70.00 105.00/107.00 143.00/145.00 1300 31.00/33.00 68.00/70.00 105.00/107.00 143.00/145.00 1400 31.00/32.50 67.75/69.75 104.75/106.75 142.75/144.75 1500 31.25/32.25 68.25/69.75 105.25/106.75 143.25/145.25 1600 31.25/33.25 68.25/70.25 105.25/107.25 143.25/145.25 1715 31.00/32.50 68.00/70.00 105.00/107.00 143.00/145.00

(C1osing Jul 31) 1715 32.00/33.50 69.00/71.00 106.00/108.00 144.00/146.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 181.00/183.00 216.75/218.75 254.75/256.75 292.50/294.50 1100 181.00/183.00 216.50/218.50 254.50/256.50 292.50/294.50 1200 181.00/183.00 217.00/219.00 255.00/257.00 293.00/295.00 1300 181.00/183.00 216.75/218.75 255.00/257.00 293.00/295.00 1400 181.00/183.00 216.50/218.50 254.75/256.75 292.75/294.75 1500 181.25/183.25 217.00/219.00 255.00/257.00 292.75/294.75 1600 181.25/183.25 217.00/219.00 255.00/257.00 293.00/295.00 1715 181.00/183.00 216.50/218.50 254.50/256.50 292.50/294.50

(C1osing Jul 31) 1715 182.00/184.00 217.50/219.50 255.50/257.50 293.50/295.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 332.75/334.75 371.25/373.25 406.75/408.75 440.00/442.00 1100 333.00/335.00 371.50/373.50 407.00/409.00 440.00/442.00 1200 333.50/335.50 372.00/374.00 407.50/409.50 440.50/442.50 1300 333.25/335.25 371.75/373.75 407.25/409.25 440.50/442.50 1400 333.25/335.25 371.75/373.75 407.25/409.25 440.50/442.50 1500 333.00/335.00 371.50/373.50 407.00/409.00 440.00/442.00 1600 333.25/335.25 371.75/373.75 407.25/409.25 440.50/442.50 1715 333.00/335.00 317.50/373.50 407.00/409.00 440.00/442.00

(C1osing Jul 31) 1715 334.00/336.00 372.50/374.50 408.00/410.00 441.00/443.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.03% 7.03% 7.03% 7.02% 7.02% 7.02% 1100 7.00% 7.03% 7.03% 7.02% 7.02% 7.01% 1200 7.00% 7.03% 7.03% 7.02% 7.02% 7.03% 1300 7.03% 7.03% 7.03% 7.02% 7.02% 7.02% 1400 6.98% 7.01% 7.01% 7.01% 7.01% 7.01% 1500 6.99% 7.03% 7.03% 7.03% 7.03% 7.03% 1600 7.06% 7.05% 7.04% 7.03% 7.02% 7.02% 1715 6.99% 7.02% 7.02% 7.01% 7.01% 7.00%

(C1osing Jul 31) 1715 6.92% 6.99% 7.00% 6.99% 6.99% 6.99% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.01% 7.03% 7.10% 7.07% 7.04% 7.00% 1100 7.01% 7.03% 7.11% 7.08% 7.05% 7.00% 1200 7.02% 7.04% 7.12% 7.09% 7.06% 7.01% 1300 7.02% 7.04% 7.11% 7.09% 7.05% 7.01% 1400 7.01% 7.03% 7.11% 7.08% 7.05% 7.00% 1500 7.02% 7.03% 7.11% 7.08% 7.05% 7.00% 1600 7.02% 7.03% 7.10% 7.08% 7.04% 7.00% 1715 7.00% 7.02% 7.10% 7.07% 7.04% 6.99%

(C1osing Jul 31) 1715 6.98% 7.00% 7.08% 7.06% 7.02% 6.98% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.0350/64.0450 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com