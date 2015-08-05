Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.70% 05.70% 05.70%

(Aug 3) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.71% 05.71% 05.71% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 29.25/30.75 66.00/68.00 103.00/105.00 141.00/143.00 1100 29.25/30.75 66.00/68.00 103.00/105.00 141.00/143.00 1200 29.50/31.00 66.50/68.50 103.50/105.50 141.50/143.50 1300 29.50/31.00 66.50/68.50 103.50/105.50 141.50/143.50 1400 30.00/31.50 67.00/69.00 104.00/106.00 142.00/144.00 1500 29.75/31.75 66.75/68.75 103.75/105.75 142.00/144.00 1600 30.00/31.50 66.50/68.50 103.50/105.50 141.75/143.75 1715 30.00/31.00 67.25/69.25 104.50/106.50 142.75/144.75

(C1osing Aug 3) 1715 31.00/32.50 68.00/70.00 105.00/107.00 143.00/145.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 178.50/180.50 214.00/216.00 252.00/254.00 290.00/292.00 1100 178.50/180.50 214.50/216.50 252.50/254.50 290.50/292.50 1200 179.50/181.50 215.50/217.50 253.50/255.50 291.50/293.50 1300 179.50/181.50 215.50/217.50 253.75/255.75 292.00/294.00 1400 180.00/182.00 216.00/218.00 254.50/256.50 293.00/295.00 1500 180.25/182.25 216.25/218.25 254.75/256.75 293.00/295.00 1600 180.00/182.00 216.00/218.00 254.50/256.50 293.00/295.00 1715 181.00/183.00 217.50/219.50 256.00/258.00 294.50/296.50

(C1osing Aug 3) 1715 181.00/183.00 216.50/218.50 254.50/256.50 292.50/294.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 330.00/332.00 368.50/370.50 404.00/406.00 437.00/439.00 1100 331.00/333.00 369.50/371.50 405.00/407.00 438.00/440.00 1200 332.00/334.00 370.75/372.75 406.50/408.50 440.00/442.00 1300 332.50/334.50 371.25/373.25 407.00/409.00 440.50/442.50 1400 333.50/335.50 372.50/374.50 408.50/410.50 442.00/444.00 1500 333.50/335.50 372.25/374.25 408.00/410.00 441.50/443.50 1600 333.50/335.50 372.50/374.50 408.50/410.50 442.00/444.00 1715 335.50/337.50 374.50/376.50 410.50/412.50 444.50/446.50

(C1osing Aug 3) 1715 333.00/335.00 371.50/373.50 407.00/409.00 440.00/442.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.89% 6.96% 6.98% 6.98% 6.97% 6.97% 1100 6.89% 6.95% 6.98% 6.98% 6.97% 6.98% 1200 6.95% 7.01% 7.02% 7.02% 7.02% 7.02% 1300 6.96% 7.02% 7.02% 7.02% 7.02% 7.03% 1400 7.05% 7.06% 7.06% 7.04% 7.04% 7.05% 1500 7.04% 7.04% 7.05% 7.05% 7.05% 7.06% 1600 7.00% 7.03% 7.04% 7.05% 7.05% 7.06% 1715 7.04% 7.11% 7.10% 7.09% 7.09% 7.11%

(C1osing Aug 3) 1715 6.99% 7.02% 7.02% 7.01% 7.01% 7.00% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.97% 7.00% 7.07% 7.04% 7.01% 6.96% 1100 6.98% 7.01% 7.08% 7.06% 7.03% 6.98% 1200 7.02% 7.04% 7.12% 7.10% 7.06% 7.02% 1300 7.03% 7.06% 7.13% 7.11% 7.08% 7.03% 1400 7.06% 7.08% 7.16% 7.13% 7.10% 7.05% 1500 7.06% 7.09% 7.16% 7.13% 7.10% 7.05% 1600 7.07% 7.09% 7.17% 7.14% 7.11% 7.07% 1715 7.11% 7.13% 7.21% 7.18% 7.15% 7.11%

(C1osing Aug 3) 1715 7.00% 7.02% 7.10% 7.07% 7.04% 6.99% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.7450/63.7550 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com