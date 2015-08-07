Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50

05.72% 05.72% 05.72%

(Aug 5) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.72% 05.72% 05.72% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 25.00/26.00 62.00/63.50 99.25/100.75 137.75/139.25 1100 25.00/26.50 62.00/64.00 99.00/101.00 137.25/139.25 1200 25.00/27.00 62.00/64.00 99.25/101.25 137.50/139.50 1300 25.15/26.15 62.25/63.25 99.25/100.25 137.25/139.25 1400 25.25/26.25 62.00/63.50 99.00/100.50 137.25/139.25 1500 25.00/26.50 62.00/64.00 99.00/101.00 137.25/139.25 1600 25.00/26.00 62.00/64.00 99.00/101.00 137.25/139.25 1715 25.00/26.00 62.00/64.00 99.00/101.00 137.25/139.25

(C1osing Aug 5) 1715 28.50/30.00 65.50/67.50 102.50/104.50 140.75/142.75 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 176.25/178.25 212.50/214.50 251.00/253.00 289.25/291.25 1100 175.50/177.50 211.50/213.50 250.00/252.00 288.50/290.50 1200 175.50/177.50 211.50/213.50 249.75/251.75 288.00/290.00 1300 175.50/177.50 211.50/213.50 250.00/252.00 288.50/290.50 1400 175.50/177.50 211.50/213.50 250.00/252.00 288.50/290.50 1500 175.25/177.25 211.25/213.25 249.75/251.75 288.25/290.25 1600 175.50/177.50 211.50/213.50 249.75/251.75 288.00/290.00 1715 175.50/177.50 211.50/213.50 250.00/252.00 288.50/290.50

(C1osing Aug 5) 1715 179.00/181.00 215.50/217.50 254.00/256.00 292.50/294.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 330.00/332.00 369.25/371.25 405.50/407.50 440.00/442.00 1100 329.00/331.00 368.25/370.25 404.50/406.50 438.50/440.50 1200 328.50/330.50 367.75/369.75 404.00/406.00 438.00/440.00 1300 329.00/331.00 368.25/370.25 404.50/406.50 438.50/440.50 1400 329.00/331.00 368.25/370.25 404.50/406.50 438.50/440.50 1500 328.75/330.75 368.00/370.00 404.00/406.00 438.00/440.00 1600 328.50/330.50 367.75/369.75 404.00/406.00 438.00/440.00 1715 329.50/331.50 368.75/370.75 405.00/407.00 439.00/441.00

(C1osing Aug 5) 1715 333.00/335.00 372.25/374.25 408.50/410.50 442.50/444.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.00% 7.06% 7.07% 7.08% 7.10% 7.11% 1100 7.05% 7.07% 7.07% 7.07% 7.07% 7.07% 1200 7.08% 7.08% 7.08% 7.07% 7.07% 7.07% 1300 7.02% 7.04% 7.05% 7.06% 7.06% 7.07% 1400 7.03% 7.04% 7.05% 7.06% 7.06% 7.07% 1500 7.05% 7.07% 7.07% 7.06% 7.06% 7.07% 1600 7.02% 7.07% 7.07% 7.07% 7.07% 7.07% 1715 7.02% 7.07% 7.07% 7.06% 7.07% 7.07%

(C1osing Aug 5) 1715 7.01% 7.05% 7.06% 7.06% 7.07% 7.08% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.10% 7.14% 7.20% 7.18% 7.15% 7.11% 1100 7.08% 7.12% 7.18% 7.16% 7.13% 7.09% 1200 7.07% 7.11% 7.16% 7.15% 7.12% 7.08% 1300 7.07% 7.12% 7.17% 7.15% 7.12% 7.08% 1400 7.08% 7.12% 7.17% 7.15% 7.12% 7.08% 1500 7.07% 7.12% 7.17% 7.15% 7.12% 7.08% 1600 7.07% 7.11% 7.17% 7.15% 7.12% 7.08% 1715 7.08% 7.13% 7.19% 7.17% 7.14% 7.09%

(C1osing Aug 5) 1715 7.09% 7.12% 7.18% 7.17% 7.14% 7.09% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.7650/63.7750 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com