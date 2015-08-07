Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50

05.72% 05.72% 05.72%

(Aug 6) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50

05.72% 05.72% 05.72% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 24.00/25.00 60.75/62.25 97.75/99.25 135.75/137.75 1100 23.50/25.50 60.50/62.50 97.50/99.50 135.75/137.75 1200 23.75/25.25 60.75/62.75 97.75/99.75 136.00/138.00 1300 23.50/25.00 60.50/62.50 97.50/99.50 135.75/137.75 1400 23.50/25.00 60.50/62.50 97.50/99.50 135.75/137.75 1500 23.75/25.25 60.75/62.75 97.75/99.75 136.00/138.00 1600 23.00/25.00 60.50/62.50 97.25/99.25 135.50/137.50 1715 23.50/25.00 60.50/62.50 97.50/99.50 135.50/137.50

(C1osing Aug 6) 1715 25.00/26.00 62.00/64.00 99.00/101.00 137.25/139.25 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 174.00/176.00 210.00/212.00 248.50/250.50 287.00/289.00 1100 174.00/176.00 210.00/212.00 248.50/250.50 287.00/289.00 1200 174.00/176.00 210.00/212.00 248.25/250.25 286.50/288.50 1300 174.00/176.00 210.00/212.00 248.25/250.25 286.50/288.50 1400 174.00/176.00 210.00/212.00 248.25/250.25 286.50/288.50 1500 174.00/176.00 210.00/212.00 248.25/250.25 286.50/288.50 1600 174.00/176.00 210.00/212.00 248.00/250.00 286.00/288.00 1715 173.50/175.50 209.50/211.50 247.75/249.75 286.00/288.00

(C1osing Aug 6) 1715 175.50/177.50 211.50/213.50 250.00/252.00 288.50/290.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 328.00/330.00 367.25/369.25 403.50/405.50 437.50/439.50 1100 327.50/329.50 366.50/368.50 402.50/404.50 436.50/438.50 1200 327.00/329.00 366.00/368.00 402.00/404.00 436.00/438.00 1300 327.00/329.00 366.00/368.00 402.00/404.00 436.00/438.00 1400 327.00/329.00 366.00/368.00 402.00/404.00 436.00/438.00 1500 327.00/329.00 366.00/368.00 402.00/404.00 436.00/438.00 1600 326.50/328.50 365.50/367.50 401.50/403.50 435.50/437.50 1715 326.50/328.50 365.50/367.50 401.50/403.50 435.50/437.50

(C1osing Aug 6) 1715 329.50/331.50 368.75/370.75 405.00/407.00 439.00/441.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.03% 7.04% 7.05% 7.05% 7.06% 7.06% 1100 7.02% 7.04% 7.04% 7.05% 7.05% 7.06% 1200 7.04% 7.06% 7.06% 7.05% 7.05% 7.06% 1300 7.00% 7.04% 7.05% 7.05% 7.06% 7.06% 1400 7.00% 7.04% 7.05% 7.05% 7.05% 7.06% 1500 7.04% 7.06% 7.06% 7.06% 7.05% 7.06% 1600 6.97% 7.03% 7.03% 7.04% 7.05% 7.06% 1715 6.99% 7.04% 7.04% 7.03% 7.03% 7.04%

(C1osing Aug 6) 1715 7.02% 7.07% 7.07% 7.06% 7.07% 7.07% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.07% 7.12% 7.18% 7.16% 7.13% 7.08% 1100 7.07% 7.11% 7.16% 7.14% 7.11% 7.07% 1200 7.06% 7.10% 7.15% 7.13% 7.10% 7.06% 1300 7.06% 7.10% 7.16% 7.13% 7.10% 7.06% 1400 7.06% 7.10% 7.15% 7.13% 7.10% 7.06% 1500 7.06% 7.10% 7.15% 7.13% 7.10% 7.06% 1600 7.05% 7.09% 7.14% 7.12% 7.09% 7.05% 1715 7.04% 7.09% 7.14% 7.12% 7.09% 7.05%

(C1osing Aug 6) 1715 7.08% 7.13% 7.19% 7.17% 7.14% 7.09% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.8100/63.8200 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com