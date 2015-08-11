Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.72% 05.72% 05.72%

(Aug 7) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50

05.72% 05.72% 05.72% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.00/23.50 59.00/61.00 96.00/98.00 134.00/136.00 1100 22.00/24.00 59.00/61.00 96.00/98.00 134.00/136.00 1200 22.00/23.50 58.50/60.50 95.25/97.25 133.50/135.50 1300 22.25/23.75 59.00/61.00 96.00/98.00 134.00/136.00 1400 22.00/23.50 58.50/60.50 95.50/97.50 133.50/135.50 1500 22.00/23.50 58.50/60.50 95.50/97.50 133.50/135.50 1600 22.25/23.75 59.00/61.00 96.00/98.00 134.00/136.00 1715 22.00/23.50 58.75/60.75 95.75/97.75 133.50/135.50

(C1osing Aug 7) 1715 23.50/25.00 60.50/62.50 97.50/99.50 135.50/137.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 172.00/174.00 208.00/210.00 246.25/248.25 284.50/286.50 1100 172.00/174.00 208.00/210.00 246.00/248.00 284.00/286.00 1200 171.50/173.50 207.00/209.00 245.00/247.00 283.00/285.00 1300 172.00/174.00 207.75/209.75 245.75/247.75 283.75/285.75 1400 171.50/173.50 207.50/209.50 245.50/247.50 283.50/285.50 1500 171.50/173.50 207.50/209.50 245.75/247.75 284.00/286.00 1600 172.00/174.00 207.75/209.75 245.75/247.75 283.75/285.75 1715 171.50/173.50 207.50/209.50 245.75/247.75 284.00/286.00

(C1osing Aug 7) 1715 173.50/175.50 209.50/211.50 247.75/249.75 286.00/288.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 325.00/327.00 364.00/366.00 400.00/402.00 434.00/436.00 1100 324.00/326.00 363.00/365.00 399.00/401.00 433.00/435.00 1200 323.00/325.00 362.00/364.00 398.00/400.00 432.00/434.00 1300 324.00/326.00 363.00/365.00 399.00/401.00 433.00/435.00 1400 324.00/326.00 363.00/365.00 399.00/401.00 433.00/435.00 1500 324.50/326.50 363.50/365.50 399.50/401.50 433.50/435.50 1600 324.25/326.25 363.25/365.25 399.25/401.25 433.50/435.50 1715 324.50/326.50 363.50/365.50 399.50/401.50 433.50/435.50

(C1osing Aug 7) 1715 326.50/328.50 365.50/367.50 401.50/403.50 435.50/437.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.96% 7.02% 7.03% 7.02% 7.03% 7.04% 1100 6.98% 7.02% 7.03% 7.02% 7.03% 7.04% 1200 6.92% 6.96% 6.99% 7.00% 7.00% 7.01% 1300 6.99% 7.02% 7.03% 7.03% 7.03% 7.03% 1400 6.92% 6.97% 7.00% 7.00% 7.01% 7.02% 1500 6.92% 6.97% 6.99% 7.00% 7.01% 7.02% 1600 6.97% 7.01% 7.01% 7.01% 7.01% 7.01% 1715 6.93% 6.98% 6.99% 6.99% 7.00% 7.01%

(C1osing Aug 7) 1715 6.99% 7.04% 7.04% 7.03% 7.03% 7.04% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.04% 7.09% 7.14% 7.12% 7.09% 7.05% 1100 7.03% 7.07% 7.12% 7.10% 7.08% 7.04% 1200 7.01% 7.05% 7.10% 7.08% 7.06% 7.02% 1300 7.03% 7.07% 7.12% 7.10% 7.08% 7.04% 1400 7.02% 7.07% 7.12% 7.10% 7.07% 7.04% 1500 7.02% 7.07% 7.13% 7.11% 7.08% 7.04% 1600 7.01% 7.06% 7.11% 7.09% 7.07% 7.03% 1715 7.02% 7.07% 7.12% 7.10% 7.07% 7.03%

(C1osing Aug 7) 1715 7.04% 7.09% 7.14% 7.12% 7.09% 7.05% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.8700/63.8800 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com