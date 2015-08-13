Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50

05.63% 05.63% 05.63%

(Aug 12) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.63% 05.63% 05.63% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 16.25/17.75 52.75/54.75 89.50/91.50 127.00/129.00 1100 16.25/17.75 53.00/55.00 89.50/91.50 127.00/129.00 1200 16.75/17.75 53.50/54.50 89.50/91.50 127.00/129.00 1300 16.50/18.00 53.00/55.00 90.00/92.00 127.50/129.50 1400 16.50/18.00 53.00/55.00 89.50/91.50 127.00/129.00 1500 16.50/18.00 53.00/55.00 89.50/91.50 127.00/129.00 1600 16.50/18.00 53.00/55.00 89.50/91.50 126.75/128.75 1715 16.50/18.00 53.00/55.00 89.50/91.50 126.75/128.75

(C1osing Aug 12) 1715 20.00/21.50 56.75/58.75 93.75/95.75 131.50/133.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 164.50/166.50 199.50/201.50 237.00/239.00 274.00/276.00 1100 164.50/166.50 199.50/201.50 237.00/239.00 274.50/276.50 1200 164.50/166.50 199.50/201.50 237.00/239.00 274.50/276.50 1300 165.00/167.00 200.00/202.00 237.50/239.50 275.00/277.00 1400 164.50/166.50 199.50/201.50 237.00/239.00 274.50/276.50 1500 164.50/166.50 199.50/201.50 237.00/239.00 274.00/276.00 1600 164.00/166.00 199.00/201.00 236.50/238.50 274.00/276.00 1715 164.00/166.00 199.00/201.00 236.50/238.50 273.50/275.50

(C1osing Aug 12) 1715 169.25/171.25 204.50/206.50 242.25/244.25 280.00/282.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 314.00/316.00 352.50/354.50 388.00/390.00 421.50/423.50 1100 314.50/316.50 353.00/355.00 388.50/390.50 422.00/424.00 1200 314.50/316.50 353.00/355.00 388.50/390.50 422.00/424.00 1300 315.00/317.00 353.75/355.75 389.50/391.50 423.50/425.50 1400 314.50/316.50 353.00/355.00 388.50/390.50 422.50/424.50 1500 314.00/316.00 352.50/354.50 388.00/390.00 421.50/423.50 1600 314.00/316.00 352.50/354.50 388.00/390.00 421.50/423.50 1715 313.50/315.50 352.00/354.00 387.50/389.50 421.00/423.00

(C1osing Aug 12) 1715 320.00/322.00 359.00/361.00 395.00/397.00 429.00/431.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.87% 6.89% 6.87% 6.86% 6.85% 6.84% 1100 6.89% 6.88% 6.86% 6.85% 6.83% 6.83% 1200 6.90% 6.88% 6.86% 6.84% 6.83% 6.82% 1300 6.91% 6.91% 6.89% 6.87% 6.85% 6.85% 1400 6.89% 6.87% 6.85% 6.83% 6.82% 6.82% 1500 6.89% 6.87% 6.85% 6.83% 6.82% 6.82% 1600 6.89% 6.87% 6.84% 6.81% 6.80% 6.80% 1715 6.89% 6.86% 6.83% 6.81% 6.80% 6.79%

(C1osing Aug 12) 1715 6.91% 6.93% 6.92% 6.91% 6.90% 6.89% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.83% 6.89% 6.92% 6.90% 6.87% 6.83% 1100 6.82% 6.89% 6.92% 6.90% 6.86% 6.83% 1200 6.82% 6.89% 6.91% 6.89% 6.86% 6.82% 1300 6.84% 6.91% 6.93% 6.91% 6.89% 6.85% 1400 6.81% 6.88% 6.91% 6.88% 6.86% 6.82% 1500 6.81% 6.87% 6.90% 6.87% 6.84% 6.81% 1600 6.80% 6.86% 6.89% 6.87% 6.84% 6.80% 1715 6.79% 6.85% 6.88% 6.86% 6.83% 6.79%

(C1osing Aug 12) 1715 6.89% 6.95% 6.98% 6.96% 6.94% 6.90% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.1000/65.1100 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com