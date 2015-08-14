Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/07.50 03.00/04.50 02.00/03.00

05.60% 05.60% 05.60%

(Aug 13) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50

05.63% 05.63% 05.63% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 14.50/15.50 51.25/53.25 88.00/90.00 125.50/127.50 1100 14.00/15.50 50.50/52.50 87.00/89.00 124.50/126.50 1200 13.75/15.75 50.00/52.00 86.75/88.75 123.75/125.75 1300 14.00/15.50 50.50/52.50 86.50/88.50 123.50/125.50 1400 14.00/16.00 50.50/52.50 86.50/88.50 123.50/125.50 1500 14.00/15.50 50.00/52.00 86.00/88.00 123.00/125.00 1600 14.00/15.50 50.00/52.00 86.00/88.00 123.00/125.00 1715 14.25/15.25 50.50/52.00 86.50/88.50 123.50/125.50

(C1osing Aug 13) 1715 16.50/18.00 53.00/55.00 89.50/91.50 126.75/128.75 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 163.00/165.00 198.50/200.50 236.00/238.00 273.50/275.50 1100 162.00/164.00 197.50/199.50 235.00/237.00 272.00/274.00 1200 160.75/162.75 195.75/197.75 233.00/235.00 270.00/272.00 1300 160.50/162.50 195.50/197.50 232.50/234.50 269.50/271.50 1400 160.50/162.50 196.00/198.00 233.00/235.00 270.00/272.00 1500 160.00/162.00 195.00/197.00 232.00/234.00 269.00/271.00 1600 160.00/162.00 195.00/197.00 232.00/234.00 269.00/271.00 1715 160.50/162.50 195.50/197.50 232.50/234.50 269.50/271.50

(C1osing Aug 13) 1715 164.00/166.00 199.00/201.00 236.50/238.50 273.50/275.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 313.75/315.75 352.00/354.00 387.75/389.75 421.50/423.50 1100 312.00/314.00 351.00/353.00 386.75/388.75 420.50/422.50 1200 309.50/311.50 348.00/350.00 383.50/385.50 417.00/419.00 1300 309.00/311.00 347.50/349.50 383.00/385.00 416.50/418.50 1400 309.50/311.50 348.00/350.00 383.50/385.50 417.00/419.00 1500 308.50/310.50 347.00/349.00 382.50/384.50 416.00/418.00 1600 308.50/310.50 347.00/349.00 382.50/384.50 416.00/418.00 1715 309.00/311.00 347.50/349.50 383.00/385.00 416.50/418.50

(C1osing Aug 13) 1715 313.50/315.50 352.00/354.00 387.50/389.50 421.00/423.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.97% 6.94% 6.89% 6.86% 6.86% 6.85% 1100 6.88% 6.86% 6.84% 6.83% 6.83% 6.82% 1200 6.81% 6.82% 6.80% 6.77% 6.76% 6.76% 1300 6.87% 6.83% 6.79% 6.76% 6.76% 6.75% 1400 6.89% 6.83% 6.79% 6.76% 6.77% 6.77% 1500 6.81% 6.78% 6.75% 6.74% 6.74% 6.73% 1600 6.83% 6.79% 6.77% 6.75% 6.75% 6.74% 1715 6.86% 6.83% 6.80% 6.77% 6.77% 6.76%

(C1osing Aug 13) 1715 6.89% 6.86% 6.83% 6.81% 6.80% 6.79% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.84% 6.91% 6.93% 6.90% 6.87% 6.83% 1100 6.81% 6.88% 6.91% 6.89% 6.86% 6.82% 1200 6.75% 6.82% 6.84% 6.82% 6.80% 6.76% 1300 6.74% 6.81% 6.83% 6.82% 6.79% 6.76% 1400 6.76% 6.83% 6.85% 6.83% 6.80% 6.77% 1500 6.73% 6.80% 6.82% 6.81% 6.78% 6.75% 1600 6.74% 6.81% 6.84% 6.82% 6.80% 6.76% 1715 6.75% 6.82% 6.85% 6.83% 6.80% 6.77%

(C1osing Aug 13) 1715 6.79% 6.85% 6.88% 6.86% 6.83% 6.79% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.0000/65.0100 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com